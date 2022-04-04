Anne Arundel County police officers rescue four stuck in pond at Severn-Danza park

Four people, including two young children, were rescued Friday night after an officer discovered a vehicle in a drainage pond at a park in Severn.

The SUV was found half-underwater at Severn-Danza Park, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department news release. An officer had been patrolling the park and heard a crash, later finding the vehicle in the pond, police said.

The officer and a supervisor broke in through the vehicle’s windows and rescued a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old child as well as an adult female passenger and the driver, Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, 27, of Glen Burnie.

“Aside from being cold and wet, everyone involved was unharmed,” police said in a news release.

Body camera footage from the incident shows officers breaking in the vehicle’s windows and carrying the passengers ashore.

The driver had lost control of the car while driving on Donaldson Avenue, traveling through trees and a fence before landing in the pond, police said. A police department spokesperson said there was no indication of the driver being intoxicated.

Ramirez-Lopez, who did not have a driver’s license, was arrested on open warrants for traffic and misdemeanor offenses, according to court records. He was released.