Severna Park dentist permanently surrenders his dental license, one patient paid $28,000 up front

A Severna Park dentist has voluntarily surrendered his license after accusations that he provided poor dental care to patients that paid and pre-paid for thousand of dollars of care.
Neil R. Woods “voluntarily, knowingly and freely” surrendered his license in a letter to the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners that was dated Feb. 5. Because of this, he can no longer practice or identify himself as a dentist in Maryland.
The surrender of his license follows the closure of Woods’ dentistry in late December. His surrender was prompted by the dental board’s investigation and subsequent disciplinary charges dated April 17, 2019, and personal medical reasons, Woods wrote in the letter.
“Solely for the purposes of this licensing action, I have decided to permanently surrender my license due to health reasons and to avoid the time, effort and cost to defend against these disciplinary charges,” Woods wrote. “Nevertheless, I understand that the Board believes that if it were to proceed with an evidentiary hearing in this matter, the State would be able to prove by the applicable standard that I violated the foregoing provisions of this act.”
In the letter, Woods reiterates the dental board’s charges: fraudulently or deceptively obtaining or attempting to obtain a license for the licensee, practicing dentistry in a professionally incompetent manner or in a grossly incompetent manner, behaving dishonorably or unprofessionally or violating a professional code of ethics.
The behavior that resulted in these charges, based on a review of 20 of Woods’ patients, found deficient patient care. That included failing to conduct basic clinical charting, radiographs were not of “diagnostic quality” and were excessively ordered and that 11 patients had improperly placed implants resulting in adverse effects, according to the letter.
Woods also failed to monitor patients after tooth extraction and admitted to making an inappropriate comment to a patient and his wife, according to the letter. On his 2014 and 2016 renewal applications, Woods failed to disclose he was being investigated by the board.
Woods’ decision makes his career as a dentist officially over as the letter states his decision makes him ineligible to ever receive another dental license in Maryland. As for his patients, they have been seeking relief from other dentists or seeking litigation.
Patients affected by Woods are being encouraged by the board to contact the Health Education and Advocacy Unit of the Consumer Protection Division, said Frank McLaughlin, executive director of the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners.
“Even after (Woods) turned in his license, we were still receiving complaints, and we are reviewing them,” McLaughlin said. “This is not a common occurrence. All we can do is take his license, we don’t deal with restitution.”
Woods’ patients are still trying to get their issues fixed. Sherry Howard is suing Woods and Dr. Alejandro Rabanal, a dentist that had worked alongside Woods, claiming medical malpractice, according to court records. She is seeking $30,000 in damages.
Woods examined Howard and recommended that Rabanal was the best suited to address the connecting joint between her jaw bone and skull and her bite, court documents stated. Rabanal shaved down all of Howard’s teeth and they were “over-prepared” for crowns that she did not need, the documents state. The crowns and prosthetics were too large and ill-fitting.
Rabanal has denied all the allegations, according to court documents. Attorneys for Howard, Woods and Rabanal did not respond to request to comments.
Another former client, Jamie Hurst, had been seeing Woods since December 2018 and was getting intensive procedures done. Hurst chose to go to a consultation with Woods because of the proximity to where he lives.
“First time I met him it was pretty good,” Hurst said. “Definitely caught a good vibe from him. Meaning they could answer my questions at the time. I guess I was like everyone else, I asked 101 questions while I was there. I think (Woods) is a master at doing that. He is a master at individualizing people.”
The first meeting with Woods didn’t raise any red flags for Hurst and he ended up giving Woods a check of $28,000, according to a receipt from Woods’ office. The work was estimated for $36,000, Hurst said, but Woods gave him a deal by saying if he paid now, it would be discounted.
The appointments under Woods were rough, Hurst said. He recalled a situation where Woods was removing a tooth fragment and the tooth flew across the room. During that same visit, Woods drilled too much into an area, causing problems with the teeth next to it.
“It’s like my money is in there and you just got to stomach it,” Hurst said. “You are forced to be in this situation and sit there and take it. Months later, he didn’t want to take responsibility for doing that.”
Once Hurst figured out he was done wrong, he started posting on Facebook to make people aware. Hurst believes he only has had 10% percent of the dental work done he paid for completed. He said he has three permanent teeth in his mouth, the rest are temporary.
He said he has been reaching out to lawyers for aid but was turned down.
Rachel Wodka, had been a patient of Woods since November 2014. Her first meeting with Woods went much like Hurst’s. Woods was saying all the right things and charming her into working with him, Wodka said.
She was getting a full-mouth restoration, which cost her $24,000.
“He basically shaved all my teeth down, and I just had like nubs of my teeth left,” Wokda said. “Then he started taking teeth out, but the temporary bridge didn’t have nothing to hold onto. He didn’t add any implants, so it doesn’t take a rocket science to ask what is going to secure the bridge? He took out all my bottom teeth, and I had to go months like that.”
Wodka had to eat bread dipped in water and apple sauce during the months without bottom teeth.
Wodka recalls Woods asking her to write a positive review on his dentistry Facebook, but she never gave it a thought.
“Every day was like a horror movie,” Wodka said.
Wodka is currently working with a new dentist to correct her teeth and complete unfinished work. The estimation for this work is around $50,000 to $55,000, she said.