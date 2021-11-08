There is no laundromat on Maryland Avenue for the first time in over 50 years

Anne Small remembers making change, washing and drying and folding clothes for customers when her parents owned the Self Service Laundry on Maryland Avenue.
Small and her husband, Dennis, purchased the property from her father in 1986. The laundromat had been in her family since the mid-1950s when her father Bill Pfefferkorn purchased it from the Nichols family. It had been in operation for decades before that, Small said.
“We meet the best people in town at the laundromat,” Small said. “We had customers that would help each other, they would clean up, give others money. Our customers were just the best, I believe.”
On Oct. 21, customers of the laundromat, which is just a few feet from the Maryland State House, discovered it had permanently closed.
This was the last remaining laundromat in Ward 1 and served locals, St. Johns College students who lived off-campus and out of town public who sailed in on boats.
Now the closest laundromat is on Clay street. Others are located in Hillsmere, Lincoln Court and Edgewater.
“They are going to miss us but we weren’t making a whole lot of money and I am getting old,” Small said. “I don’t think pandemic played an effect on us, we were an essential business.”
Small is unsure why they weren’t making enough money since so many apartments downtown do not have these services in them. She just wants the building sold and doesn’t want to influence the next owners to put a laundromat. All the equipment has already been sold, Small said.
“We gave it a good run. Everyone on Maryland Avenue was good to us, even if they weren’t a customer,” she said. “Maryland Avenue seems like the backwater which is too bad because it is a beautiful little street and community.”
Once the building is sold, Small plans to have more family time. She said she will miss the people the most.
To all her customers, Small would like to say, “Thanks for the wonderful time.”
“There is no limit to the wonderful customers we had and they all are wondering what is going to happen to the space and I think their fingers are crossed that the next owner puts a laundromat as well,” she said.