An Anne Arundel County judge ordered Tuesday that a range of documents sealed in the Capital Gazette murder remain that way but that a few be opened to public review either in full or redacted form.
Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken mandated that the records pertaining to the mental health of the man who murdered Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters be kept under seal. She instructed prosecutors to redact such information from footnotes attached to documents mostly focusing on legal arguments and that the redacted copies be made public.
As she ruled, Ripken explained she had to balance the public’s presumptive right to know what’s going on in the court case with the defendant’s right to a fair trial and whether there’s a “substantial probability of irreparable damage” to that right that could pave the way for appeals after the trial is finished.
Ripken and attorneys for the prosecution and the defense in the trial suggested that much of the information currently under seal could be made public after trial.
The hearing comes after a lawyer representing The Capital and The Baltimore Sun, both part of Baltimore Sun Media, filed a motion asking the court to unseal a number of records that had been shielded from public view without notice, a public hearing or a judge’s ruling.
“We strongly believe that, generally, materials filed in an important case like this one should be open,” said Nathan Siegel, the newspapers’ attorney.
A feature of Maryland’s electronic court record system allowed the records to be shielded with little oversight. The system allows attorneys to file a document with the label of “confidential," which in practice saw the record automatically shielded from public access. This feature was used frequently in the case of the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, who pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in late October.
Ripken sought to clarify the proper way to use the “confidential” filing feature but first absolved prosecutors and defense attorneys of wrongdoing.
“It is not this court’s impression that either side is trying to keep anything secret or hide something... but to make sure a fair trial ensues," she said.
Siegel argued that the records were improperly sealed and clashed with the presumptive openness of courts established by the U.S. Constitution and Maryland law. He said the U.S. Supreme Court ruled long ago that court records, too, are to be open so that the public can understand the decisions made in courts. A judge, he argued, must find “a special and compelling reason” to seal a document.
After Siegel intervened in October, prosecutors and defense attorneys together asked Ripken to keep sealed approximately 30 documents. Ripken preliminarily granted their request but heard arguments Tuesday.
“The fact that the parties agree on something is not a special and compelling reason," Siegel told Ripken in court.
Elizabeth Palan, one of Ramos’ public defenders, argued that information related to Ramos’ mental health should be reserved for trial. She said it’s the primary issue remaining after the 40-year-old pleaded guilty to the murders and all offenses related to the mass shooting, which has been described as the deadliest attack on journalists in American history.
Ramos maintains he’s not responsible for the killings because he was insane at the time. A jury will decide in March whether he is criminally responsible and will spend the rest of his life in prison or be remanded indefinitely to a secure state psychiatric hospital.
This trial is unique, Ripken said, because usually when a defendant pleads not criminally responsible and is found guilty, the phase of the trial to determine whether they were sane follows immediately. In this case there’s a four-month intermission, and she said she must consider the potential of information reaching prospective jurors.
But Siegel said Palan’s argument made his case to open the records stronger. He said that because Ramos’ mental health is the ultimate issue in the case, it’s more important the documents pertaining to his psychiatric evaluations be made public. The documents will help the public understand the eventual decision, he said.
Calling the pretrial media coverage “extraordinary,” Palan also argued that if more information about her client’s mental health got out it could jeopardize his right to a fair trial.
Siegel countered, saying the last time he knew of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a trial verdict based on pretrial publicity was 1966.
But after more than a year of pretrial proceedings, where arguments between the defense and prosecution have been consistently contentious, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess agreed with her opponents Tuesday.
“Ramos does not deserve to be tried in the press, he deserves to be tried in this court,” said Leitess, adding that it “would literally poison this case” to release documents pertaining to the opinions of the psychiatrists who have been evaluating Ramos.
The vast majority of court documents related to the trial of Ramos remain out of public view, though the exact number is unclear. Near the end of December, 70 percent of the almost 1,500 documents related to the case were labeled confidential, a review by The Capital of data from the Maryland Judiciary found.
But Leitess explained in court Thursday that many of the thousands of documents were duplicates and would never be available for public view, no matter how they arrived in the records. She said her office sent out two to three pieces of paper to each of the surviving victims of Ramos’ attack before every court hearing. And because there had been 14 court hearings, she estimated that number to be more than 500.
Ripken added that some of the documents labeled confidential were mandated to be that way by administrative order, such as subpoenas.
Still, the judge sought to clarify what attorneys should do each time they labeled a document confidential. She said they should attach a motion to seal with it and the document would only be shielded upon her order. That has not been happening in this case.
After court Siegel said the confusion over how to use the filing feature, by top government attorneys no less, should prompt a review of the system. He said the process for filing a document under seal shouldn’t be different digitally.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“Making it clear that the (attorneys) can’t essentially control what’s sealed or not is important,” he said.