Anne Arundel Democrats, Republicans prepare to nominate candidates at upcoming party conventions

In a reflection of the times, Anne Arundel County’s eight delegates to the Democratic National Convention have been casting their votes for the party’s nominee electronically and, on Monday evening, will log in virtually for an event that usually draws tens of thousands of people from all over the country.
Six days later, James Appel, one of five county delegates for President Donald Trump, will board a plane bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, to attend the Republican National Convention. Though he’s one of 24 delegates from Maryland, he’s one of only six who gets to physically attend the convention.
Often events filled with pomp and circumstance, the 2020 presidential conventions will be historically different as the novel coronavirus pandemic limits gathering sizes.
This year’s RNC will be a hybrid of past conventions. The committee sought to preserve some of the traditional in-person aspects of the event, while also preventing too large a crowd from gathering. The convention was moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this summer to avoid social distancing and mask mandates, but was eventually moved back to Charlotte after coronavirus cases surged in Florida.
Aside from Appel, the county’s delegates going to the RNC could not be reached Thursday or Friday for comment.
This year’s DNC will be almost all digital: Officials, delegates, speakers and guests will stream into the four-day event during which former Vice President Joe Biden will officially be named the Democratic nominee for president.
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Clerk and first-time Democratic delegate Scott Poyer said organizing this year’s convention has been like “building a plane when it is already in flight.”
Despite the democratic convention’s altered format, delegates’ responsibilities remain the same.
In lieu of attending the event to cast a vote for the party’s candidate and to approve the party’s platform, delegates have voted using an emailed PDF. The deadline for Democratic delegates to submit their vote is Saturday, and two delegates from each state will declare their state’s vote totals in the traditional roll call on Tuesday.
The virtual format of the convention forced organizers to reimagine ways to involve delegates in the event. Patrick Armstrong, former chair of the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee, said the party will host a virtual breakfast each morning of the convention and delegates will tune into rallies preceding and following each night’s program.
He said the party also established “speed networking” that allowed delegates to rotate through small online chat groups to meet each other.
Armstrong said he’s dreamed of serving as a delegate since volunteering for Wesley Clark’s 2004 presidential campaign. He went on to work for then-Sen. Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign and he sought to become a delegate upon volunteering again in 2019. Along with Councilman Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, he headed the Anne Arundel for Biden Campaign Committee.
Community activist and lawyer Roberto Veloso said he felt it was his civic duty to become a delegate.
“As a Latino who has been blessed with the opportunity to get an education and ultimately become a lawyer, I felt it was my obligation to advocate on behalf of the Latino community, which has been underrepresented in the democratic process,” he said in an email.
Though many of the county’s Democratic delegates, including Veloso, are first-timers, former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend is gearing up to attend her ninth convention. She first attended as a 9-year-old in 1960 in Los Angeles, when her uncle John F. Kennedy received the nomination.
The excitement of nomination night still holds the same magic for Kennedy Townsend 60 years later, and she and friends have been scheming ideas for a socially distant watch party.
After decades of men dominating presidential tickets, she’s excited to cheer with her friends when California Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the nomination as the party’s vice-presidential candidate, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket.
Candidates for delegate must receive approval from the presidential campaigns they support. Once selected as candidates, these individuals run within their congressional district to represent their party on the national stage. This year’s delegates were selected during the June 2 primary.
Because delegate candidacy begins in January –– before much of the national presidential primary vote has been counted –– it is not always clear at that point who the party’s leading candidate will be. Consequently, delegate candidates may still appear on their ballots to support a candidate that dropped out before the June 2 primary.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of contention in early April, making Biden the presumptive nominee. Come June, Maryland Democrats mostly selected delegates who had sworn to support Biden.
Dejah Williams, parliamentarian for the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee, is a delegate for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose presidential campaign ended in March. Williams said that because Warren and her campaign put their support behind Biden, she will too with her vote.
Williams said her experience working in local and state government motivated her to get involved on a national stage and to “make sure we get the best woman (or) man in the White House. America’s future hangs in the balance, this is not the time to take a laissez-faire approach to politics or the 2020 Election.”
All of the county’s Republican delegates are supporting Trump.
Appel said he’s not concerned about attending the reduced-size event, though he wouldn’t have worried about attending the full convention either.
He’s disappointed the convention will lack some of its traditions, like the nominee giving an in-person acceptance speech. Trump announced during an Aug. 5 interview with “Fox and Friends” he will “probably” give his speech from the White House. Appel will likely watch it through a screen.
The whirlwind trip to Appel’s first convention will barely exceed 24 hours. Next Sunday, he’ll fly to Charlotte, attend an opening party and then the convention on Monday, where he’ll cast his vote and serve as proxy for other Maryland delegates who can’t attend in person. He’ll return Monday night.
The Republican National Convention will be live-streamed to those who register in advance.
The Democratic National Convention will take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be streamed on the DNC’s website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.
Here are Anne Arundel’s delegates to each party. When a delegate could not be reached, The Capital used information from those delegates’ LinkedIn accounts.
Delegates to the DNC
Dejah D. Williams - Warren
Parliamentarian, Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee
Pam Beidle - Biden
State senator representing Anne Arundel County
Gabrielle Mona Glendening - Biden
Daughter of former Governor Parris Glendening, soon-to-be University of Maryland student
Kathleen Kennedy Townsend - Biden
Former Lt. Governor
Patrick M. Armstrong - Biden
Former chair of the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee
Roberto Veloso - Biden
Business and technology lawyer, community activist
Scott Poyer - Biden
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Clerk
Andrew Pruski - Biden
Anne Arundel County Councilman, District 4
Delegates to the RNC
Merlynn F. Carson - Trump
CEO of Myriddian, LLC.
James P. Appel - Trump
Chair of the Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee
Faith Loudon - Trump
Committeeman, Arundel Republican Central Committee
J. T. Mastranadi - Trump
Vice President for Governmental Affairs at Citizens United
Chris Rosenthal - Trump
Managing member at Vallit Advisors and treasurer for Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2017 campaign