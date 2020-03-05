'Dogs are not replaceable’: French bulldogs Diamond, Dagger safe but ‘on edge’ after rescue from Glen Burnie fire

Two French bulldogs rescued Monday evening by a good Samaritan from a smoldering townhouse in Glen Burnie are healthy but “on edge” after the scary ordeal, one of their owners said Wednesday.
Diamond and Dagger, a female and male, were snatched from the smoke-filled home in the 400 block of Willow Bend Drive by an ex-marine who kicked in the front door to make sure no person or pet was trapped inside.
Michael Dolch, 35, and his wife, Brittany Busch, 29, had their beloved service dogs checked out by a veterinary technician, he said. The canines are physically okay, but rattled.
“They’re on edge,” told The Capital. "They’re not really themselves yet.”
The couple left work Monday evening at Diamond Dagger Tattoo Studio in Pasadena — the Frenchies’ names are no coincidence — and headed to Fifer’s Seafood. Dolch said he’d just placed an order when he got an awful call: “I’m your neighbor. Your house is on fire.”
Dolch checked his Nest cameras. The first footage showed no signs of fire. But on the next angle, a smoke cloud.
“The dogs,” Busch blurted, according to Dolch.
So the couple jumped in the truck and raced back, he said. They arrived to find their road blocked by fire engines. No matter, they left the motor running and ran toward the smoke stack.
Dolch said he was prepared to run in. “We didn’t care about anything but the dogs."
He wouldn’t have to. The two crated canines awaited them outside thanks to the heroics of a stranger.
“We didn’t even turn around to look at the house," said Dolch, his emotions evident over the phone. "We were just with the dogs.”
The stranger was 36-year-old Dan Urban, the son of a former fire chief who lives about 100 yards away from the young couple. An approximately 60-yard tract of woods separates Urban’s residence on Timbercross Lane in the neighboring community.
Urban described with a raspy voice Tuesday how he trekked through the woods, rounded the house — dry wood crackling; glass shattering above — and kicked in the front door. He said he fought through thick smoke and somehow spotted the dog crates and carried them out.
Some 30 firefighters descended upon the end-of-the-row townhouse to find the backside engulfed by flames. They extinguished the fire in approximately half an hour, their swift response preventing fire from spreading to the adjoining homes.
Urban inhaled some smoke, but declined to be taken to the hospital after receiving some oxygen on the back of a firetruck. It was there he met Dolch, briefly.
Dolch said he remembered the moment clearly, despite the chaos. “One of the firefighters was like ‘By the way, that’s the guy that saved your dogs.'" The ex-marine extended his hand, but Dolch said he elected for an embrace. “I literally just gave him a hug and said ‘Thank you.’”
Fire officials said the American Red Cross was assisting Dolch’s family. They stayed in a hotel the first night and were at a friend’s house for the next, Dolch said. He suspects the change startled their pooches. Trained as service animals, they’re usually hard to fluster.
“Frenchies have more of a gabble; they don’t really bark,” he said. “(Now) they’re howling, barking, pawing at the cage to get it open.”
Dolch estimates firefighters saved 40% of their belongings — namely an engagement ring, family photos and a snapshot of a recent sonogram (Busch is pregnant). He added that a neighbor started a Go Fund Me page to help them recover from damages, a number of fire officials have pegged at $100,000.
It’ll take a while to build it all back, Dolch said. But at least they’ll be replacing things; not finding new companions.
“Dogs are not replaceable.”