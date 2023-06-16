Odenton church vandalized; three suspects sought, Anne Arundel Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is looking for three people who they say destroyed property at Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report made by a representative of the church at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. After investigating, Police found a vandalized “Black Lives Matter” sign on the church’s property.

Advertisement

Police need help identifying the three people who can be seen on camera footage wearing masks during the incident, according to a press release. Police are labeling this as a hate bias incident.

This is not the first racially motivated crime reported at Ark and Dove. In May 2022, a pride-themed rainbow banner and a Black Lives Matter banner were both defaced at the church. The banners were defaced again in June soon after being replaced.

Advertisement

In July 2022, Police responded to a report of racist graffiti on the doors of at Kingdom Celebration Center on Annapolis Road. Police arrested Donald Eugene Hood Jr. in connection with incidents but was released on bail with three hate crime charges.

Carl Snowden, a longtime area civil rights activist and convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, called the 66-year-old’s release “an unacceptable error” after the subject did not show up for his court date in November 2022.

Tuesday’s incident is not related to the events that transpired last year, said Lt. Jacklyn Davis, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information call (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.