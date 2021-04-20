Anne Arundel civil rights leaders to gather downtown after Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Daniel Jarrells filed a civil lawsuit against Daniel Reynolds and two other Anne Arundel County officers after he was taken to the ground and kneeled on during a traffic stop in Gambrills. An internal investigation into whether Reynolds used excessive force by kneeling on Jarrells’ neck, or his shoulder area, was postponed after County Executive Steuart Pittman mentioned Reynold’s hearing and Chauvin’s criminal trial in a Facebook post. Reynolds has not been criminally charged.