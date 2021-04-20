Anne Arundel civil rights leaders to gather downtown after Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

In a courtroom in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, a jury ruled a Minneapolis police officer guilty in the murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose death under the knee of Ofc. Derek Chauvin ignited protests against police brutality and renewed calls for racial justice.
The jury, after deliberating for about 24 hours, read guilty verdicts for all of the three charges against Chauvin. He faced second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has no bail and will be sentenced in 8 weeks.
Over two weeks, prosecutors argued that when Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, his actions amounted to murder. Chauvin’s defense attorney attempted to attribute Floyd’s death to health complications and drug use.
Annapolis Police spokesperson Patti Norris said the department hadn’t heard of any protests ahead of the verdict reading, but officers are prepared to monitor and respond if necessary. The department is communicating with other local police departments, including the Anne Arundel County and Maryland State Police.
Chief Kevin Simmons of the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said the city’s public safety team is “maintaining situational awareness and monitoring the situation at this point.”
Following the guilty verdict, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley released a statement. Annapolis was the site of several protests following George Floyd’s death with Buckley and members of his administration, including police, participating in the demonstrations.
“The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial came back quickly and they got it right,” Buckley said in a statement. “With Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, we all saw what happened and the jury confirmed it. The verdicts won’t bring back George Floyd, but they show that justice was served.”
Local civil rights groups plan to gather at the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial this evening.
A host of Minneapolis officers have condemned Chauvin’s use of force as untrained and not within the department’s ethics. Local civil rights leaders point to a 2019 incident with a Black resident from Odenton and a county detective as a local example of excessive force.
Daniel Jarrells filed a civil lawsuit against Daniel Reynolds and two other Anne Arundel County officers after he was taken to the ground and kneeled on during a traffic stop in Gambrills. An internal investigation into whether Reynolds used excessive force by kneeling on Jarrells’ neck, or his shoulder area, was postponed after County Executive Steuart Pittman mentioned Reynold’s hearing and Chauvin’s criminal trial in a Facebook post. Reynolds has not been criminally charged.
