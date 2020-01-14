An Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office patrol dog is being reassigned after he bit his handler’s girlfriend on two occasions while off duty, the sheriff said Monday.
Bodi, age 5, is being temporarily boarded after the deputy who served as his handler decided he no longer wanted to work within the K-9 detail after the incidents, Sheriff Jim Fredericks said.
The Belgian Malinois, known by the sheriff’s office to get agitated when children or adults are at his eye level, twice attacked his handler’s girlfriend while she played with him in the deputy’s apartment, according to an internal incident report obtained by The Capital through the Maryland Public Information Act.
The first incident, which took place Oct. 15, was only to Animal Control and documented with the internal incident report. The second, which took place on Dec. 8, was reported to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Fredericks said the dog will continue working after he is reassigned to a new handler. Although the matter is still under investigation, Fredericks said his agency believes the dog was not at fault.
“We don’t want to point a finger and lay blame,” Fredericks said. “With this, I think it was a combination of things.”
Cpl. Young Hur had only begun working with Bodi two months before the incident at his home in Laurel, after the dog was transferred from the Rockville Police Department. Fredericks said he was moved to his agency after the unexpected retirement of his handler and not because of any behavioral issues.
“We don’t really think this is a dog issue. The dog hasn’t had any other incident with any bites like this, even with the previous agency,” Fredericks said. “Every dog is different — you have to learn their cues.”
Because the incidents took place after hours, Fredericks said his agency is treating it as a personnel matter. If the incidents had taken place while Bodi was on duty, Fredericks said the department would be taking a different approach.
The dogs know when they are on and off duty, Fredericks said. At work, they follow strick commands and training regimens. After hours, they are treated differently by their handlers. Still, he said, handlers have to keep up a degree of separation that is different than with an animal not trained for law enforcement.
“It truly is not a family pet — It is a law enforcement tool,” Fredericks said. “This is a law enforcement animal they need to be careful with.”
The first incident took place just three days after Hur noted Bodi’s agitation with children active near his eye level, Fredericks said. According to the report, on the evening of Oct. 15, Hur’s girlfriend was “loving up on Bodi” on the couch at Hur’s apartment when he suddenly bit her left arm, and then her right arm and wrist.
When Hur tried to remove Bodi from the woman, he bit Hur’s right pinky finger.
Both Hur and the woman reported that Bodi gave no indication that he was going to bite.
Paramedics were not called for either incident, Fredericks said, but she was driven to the hospital. He declined to comment on the severity of the injuries, but it was noted in the incident report that the next day, the woman said she was fine other than being a little sore.
Bodi’s rabies vaccinations were current at the time of both incidents, according to the internal incident report taken after the first incident and the police report taken after the second incident.
The second incident took place less than two months later, on Dec. 8, shortly after Hur and his girlfriend had returned from walking Bodi. His girlfriend got down on the ground to play with Bodi and was bit while Hur was in the kitchen refilling the dog’s food bowl.
Hur declined to be interviewed for this story, and his girlfriend did not respond to requests for comment.
The severity of her injuries from the second attack is unknown, but Fredericks said paramedics were not called.
Bodi is one of five in the sheriff’s department K-9 Unit, but is one of two dogs being reassigned this week. The handler of another dog, Reaper, retired in November. Reaper is staying with another handler but has not been on duty since his handler stopped working.
Except for Hur, there are no eligible K-9 handlers in the department without dogs. Fredericks said they’ve established a list of eligible officers and the two dogs will go through training with their new handlers.
Fredericks said that there have been no other issues with the K-9 Unit. They reported this incident to Anne Arundel County Animal Control, although Fredericks said it is not required for incidents relating to the K-9 Unit.