A small crowd of former clients gathered around Dr. Neil R. Woods’ office Monday to confront him, claiming the Severna Park dentist owes them money after his practice abruptly closed.
Woods could be seen peeking out from behind cardboard posted in the windows of his Severna Park Dentist as a crowd of about 10 people shouted outside. Anne Arundel County police officers eventually arrived to escort him to his van.
As he walked to the van, Woods didn’t respond to a request for comment. Calls to the office number were answered with a recording that stated it was closed due to “a medical neurological emergency that Dr. Woods is experiencing.”
Clients outside his office claim he accepted payments for dental work and never completed it or patients have to have the work redone.
Online court records show a one lawsuit against Woods. Sherry Howard is suing Woods and Dr. Alejandro Rabanal, a dentist that had worked alongside Woods, claiming medical malpractice. She is seeking $30,000.
Woods examined Howard and recommended that Rabanal was the best suited to address the connecting joint between her jaw bone and skull and her bite, court documents stated. Rabanal shaved down all of Howard’s teeth and they were “over-prepared” for crowns that she did not need, the documents state. The crowns and prosthetics were too large and ill-fighting, according to court documents.
Rabanal has denied all the allegations, according to court documents. Attorneys for Howard, Woods and Rabanal did not respond to request to comments.
Outside the office Monday, Cleòtis Lee said she paid Woods $3,000 before Christmas for emergency surgery. But when she tried to schedule an appointment no one at the dentistry office answered the phone.
“Since (Woods) got the payments, I can’t go nowhere else. I can’t afford it,” Lee said. “I am on a fixed income. I can’t afford to pay multiple dentists. I am suffering in pain.”
Karl Thompson paid to get his back teeth removed and replaced. Woods removed Thompson’s teeth but when Thompson tried to schedule an appointment they kept getting canceled, so began to worry.
“I came to office after third cancellation and on the door it said office closed temporarily, due to his illness,” Thompson said. “I came back a few weeks later and another note said ‘This office has been closed.'”
Thompson has reached out to lawyers in hopes of regaining some of his money. After paying $22,000 for dental work, Thompson has had problems in his gums where Woods removed his teeth.
“Money that was supposed to go into my account, (Woods) took it,” Thompson said. “When I went to my bank to see where the money went, found out that (Woods) had already cashed the check.”
Monday was the first day Thompson has seen Woods since October.
One client, Frances Smith has been going to Woods since 2017 and said she paid $30,000 to put in implants and permanent teeth.
Latest Anne Arundel County
“In three years, he put in four implants. Two were crooked and two fell out,” Smith said. “The bridge I have in my mouth broke, I told (Woods) about it and he didn’t do anything. I had to go home and crazy glue my teeth.”