Protesters rally around longtime critic of Anne Arundel police after incident at Denny’s

Six community groups plan to protest outside a Denny’s in Anne Arundel County today about a manager calling 911 on a civil rights activist.
The rally planned for 5 p.m. is sparked by a Facebook post last week by the Rev. Marguerite Morris. Morris wrote about an incident at the Denny’s in Hanover last year that led to her being placed in handcuffs and banned from the restaurant.
The Denny’s manager called the police on Morris twice — both times, she said, unjustly. The county police chief says it was a confrontation engineered by Morris, a longtime critic of his department.
Manager Hamid Mohebbi called the police on Morris in June 2019, saying she refused to stop selling doughnuts in the restaurant, according to a police report. The same manager called the police on Morris again a month later after Morris disagreed with him about charging her extra for croutons and tomatoes on a salad and would not leave the restaurant, according to a police report.
“I felt I had to stay because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Morris said.
The second incident ended with Morris in handcuffs after she was led out of the Denny’s, county police spokeswoman Sgt. Jackie Davis said, in front of her 10-year-old grand-nephew. Shortly after she was handcuffed, a supervisor showed up and said Morris was not to be arrested and instead she banned from the restaurant, Davis said.
“They tied up police officers and resources,” Morris said. “People know the power of calling 911 in this country. There’s a propensity to believe people other than people of color.”
County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said his officers “deescalated the situation perfectly.”
“I think she went looking to have a confrontation that would engender a police response so she could make a story out of it,” Altomare said. “It’s grandstanding to join in the greater conversation demanding what Rev. Morris wants.”
Morris denies that she would engineer a situation to have the police called on her, especially in front of a young child. She said the situation was emotionally traumatizing.
Morris’ activism has centered around police accountability following the death of her daughter in 2012. Police ruled it a suicide. She sued Anne Arundel County, as well as current and former members of its police department, saying its investigation amounted to fraud and libel. A judge dismissed the lawsuit.
After learning about the incidents at Denny’s, members of Community Actively Seeking Transparency (C.A.S.T), March on Maryland, Showing Up for Racial Justice Annapolis & AACo (SURJ3A), Women Indivisible Strong Effective (WISE), Connecting the Dots and One Pasadena have three demands:
“That the States Attorney enforce penalties against persons knowingly making false statements to 911 operators and/or police officers; and review the elements of this case for criminal charges:
“That county police working in conjunction with local organizations to include C.A.S.T., immediately develop a policy giving impacted persons at least 30 days to review and object to reports, and that erroneous reports be corrected; and
“That inaccurate reports stemming from this incident be immediately corrected or be externally reviewed for accuracy.”
Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office, said the office found there was insufficient evidence of any crime committed by Denny’s employees and that the interactions on both occasions were resolved peacefully.
Protest organizer Emma Buchman stands by Morris.
“She’s a woman of God. She’s a reverend. I don’t know why anyone would question the truthfulness of her statements,” Buchman said.
Meanwhile, Denny’s stands by its Hanover management.
Denny’s spokesperson Paul Spencer said the manager who called 911 on Morris followed his training.
“We teach our people that if there is an escalation that they think may get out of control and disturb our guests, to call the police,” Spencer said. “It has less to do with the age of the person. It has nothing to do with the race, color, gender identity of the person. It has more to do with the situation.”
Spencer said Denny’s supports Black Lives Matter and is against social injustice. The chain joined the #stophateforprofit movement, pausing all advertising on Facebook, on Wednesday.
Hossain Mohebbi, owner of the Hanover Denny’s and father of the manager who called 911 on Morris, said he’s worried for his business. He said his son did nothing wrong and that the restaurant has never had an issue like this in more than 30 years of his ownership.
“I don’t know why this lady is doing this,” Mohebbi said. “We are not racist. I know that. We are not white either. It bothers me and hurts me...when somebody accuses you of something like this. It hurts.”