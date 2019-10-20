One man was seriously injured Sunday morning when his vehicle plowed into a corner store in Davidsonville, an Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman said.
The unidentified driver drove into the Davidsonville Country Market, 801 W. Central Ave., around 12:47 a.m., according to the spokesman’s statement on social media.
The unidentified driver, a man in his mid-’50s, was removed in about 90 minutes and flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Medical Center. He was in critical condition Sunday morning with possibly life-threatening injuries.
Damage to the small market building appeared to be extensive.