Three people were injured Saturday in Davidsonville after they were ejected from the all-terrain vehicle they were riding, Anne Arundel Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Governors Bridge Road at 12:40 a.m., where an ATV had left a trail about a half-mile into the woods, rolled down an embankment and then came to rest on top of the victims, fire officials said.
The ATV had been removed by bystanders before first responders arrived.
The victims — two females, ages 23 and 21 years old, and a 21-year-old male — were treated at the scene and transported by helicopter to Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly with serious but not life-threatening injuries.