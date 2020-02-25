Naval Academy to hold services for Midshipman First Class David Forney next Tuesday

Private services for Midshipman First Class David Forney will be held at the Naval Academy on Tuesday, March 3. The 22-year-old died suddenly Thursday night in his dorm room at the academy.
Head coach Ken Niumatalolo led the Navy Football team and staff in a prayer Monday at practice to honor Forney. The team began its offseason conditioning program Monday, pre-dawn workouts known as “fourth quarters.”
Forney, an offensive lineman for Navy Football, would have graduated on May 22 and been commissioned as a cryptologic warfare officer. He will be buried at the Naval Academy Cemetery. He is the second midshipman to die in two weeks and the 12th in eight years.
Naval Academy officials said Forney, a Walkersville resident, was found unresponsive in his dormitory room at Bancroft Hall by a fellow midshipman. No cause of death has been released.
Forney, a product of Georgetown Prep in Washington, D.C., was a three-year letter winner and played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder blossomed as a senior — starting all 13 games at left guard and anchoring an offensive line that paved the way for Navy to lead the nation in rushing with an average of 360.5 yards per game.
Forney was named first team All-American Athletic Conference and posted an 11-2 record while beating service academy rivals Army and Air Force to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and defeating Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.
Staff writer Bill Wagner contributed to this article.