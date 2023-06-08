Pasadena resident David Ford competes on Jeopardy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

While kids across Annapolis in the mid-1990s requested scooters, Barbies and Easy-Bake ovens for Christmas, a preteen David Ford had a more unusual request — he wanted a dry erase board.

Ford hoped the board would make it easier to host games of Jeopardy in his home for his family.

As long as he can remember Ford has loved game shows and made it a mission to participate on all of the ones he could. After being on Wheel of Fortune twice, another dream of his came true earlier this year when he got to compete on Jeopardy. His first appearance on the show is Thursday night. He’ll play against reigning two-day champion Suresh Krishnan from Georgia and Allison Strekal from Montana.

“This is kind of my thing,” Ford said, who was raised in Annapolis and now lives in Pasadena.

The opportunity didn’t come easily to Ford, a 39-year-old sales manager for his family’s steel business in Arnold. He has been trying out for the show most every year since he attended University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He graduated in 2006 with a degree in psychology.

He passed the initial test twice in previous years but never went beyond that. Last summer, Ford passed the first and second test. He was invited for an in person audition in the fall in Washington D.C.

“I tried to be funny. I tried to be myself,” Ford said. “I thought I did fine; I just didn’t think I was memorable enough.”

Evidently, he was.

Ford said he was pleased to have gotten so far and was told he would be contacted within 18 months if he was chosen.

In February, he got a text from a Los Angeles area code and was delivered the good news.

“I freaked out,” he said. “People have a lot of different types of dreams in their lives. Mine was to be on that stage and be in the heat of battle to play Jeopardy.”

In anticipation of the day of his game Ford prepared emotionally, physically and mentally. He read books and articles from former contestants about what to expect, practiced how to hold the buzzer and studied flashcards on vocabulary and elements on the periodic table.

“There were still nerves,” Ford said. “It was still me up there having to have my sharp mind and trying to focus on the game, blot out the fact that ten million people are going to watch me.”

Lifelong game show fanatic David Ford, an Annapolis native who now lives in Pasadena, will be on Jeopardy Thursday night. (Courtesy Photo)

Through his research of the show, Ford learned the categories generally fall into five subject matters — history, literature, science, humanities and wordplay.

“I studied the things that really everybody does: world capitals, state capitals, you had to know them all, presidents, vice presidents, got to know them all, first ladies, those types of lists, major U.S. rivers, lakes, mountains,” Ford said. “Shakespeare is massively important.”

He also studied current events and tried to learn all the major Academy Award winners and keep up with pop culture.

His strategy was learning a little bit about a lot of topics.

“Being just curious about the world helps, truly. If you just set out to study things, you’re not going to retain it,” he said.

His wife Ashley Ford, 37, assisted in the flashcard-making and studying. She said she was deeply impressed with the knowledge he managed to retain over their time preparing.

“History, world history he’s very good with,” she said. “Sports, oh my gosh sports. This guy is like a rolodex of sports trivia. He could pull anything out of the back of his pocket and nail it. He’s really good with wordplay too.”

Ashley Ford was rewarded for her help in getting to come watch the taping of the show along with Ford’s two sisters Mary Ford and Laura Gustowarow. Their two kids Charlotte, 7, and Declan, 1, were too young to attend as the minimum age for attendance is 8, they said.

“When I tell you that this child was bummed she couldn’t go...,” Ashely Ford said. “It’s an all day affair. We were there at 10 a.m. and they film an entire week in one day.”

Lifelong game show fanatic David Ford, an Annapolis native who now lives in Pasadena, will be on Jeopardy Thursday night. (Courtesy Photo)

The Fords said the show’s management takes the conditions of the set very seriously. Those in the audience were not allowed to have their phones on or out and audience coordinators patrolled the crowd checking that everyone was complying throughout taping. Other staff members checked social media to ensure nothing was leaked in real time.

“He’s been doing this and watching this his whole life,” she said. “He was on a high. He still is.”

Game shows were a constant in Ford’s household growing up and he took to them quickly.

“Every other kid was probably watching Sesame Street. I was watching Press Your Luck, Wheel of Fortune, Price is Right, Jeopardy,” he said. “My mom likes to say I learned all my letters watching Wheel of Fortune.”

Ford’s next goal is to get on Family Feud, though he is not allowed to be on another game show within a year of being on one so he will have to wait a little while.

“Game shows are uplifting, free of politics. To me it is just true comfort television but more so it is endearing. It is timeless. It’s also full of a lot of drama. You’re not watching celebrities making millions of dollars, you’re watching ordinary people living out their dreams,” he said. “Game shows are life-changing.”

Visit jeopardy.com/watch to find where to watch Ford.