15-year-old found dead in Curtis Bay home was a magnet student who was ‘always so nice to everybody’

Dasan Jones, a magnet student at Glen Burnie High School and an accomplished violin player, was “always so nice to everybody.”
That’s what his friend Erika DiDonato said about the 15-year-old boy, who was found dead in the home of his stepfather, a Baltimore Police officer, in Curtis Bay on Tuesday.
Erika said she had known Jones since they both attended Solley Elementary School in Glen Burnie. They were also classmates at George Fox Middle School and would hang out in class or around school until the pandemic hit when they were in eighth grade.
“If you needed help with an assignment or something, he would always be willing to help out. When he would come into class, I remember he would always be smiling and coming over to me and the friends I sat with and making jokes,” she said.
A letter from Glen Burnie High School Principal Scott McGuire was sent Thursday to families at the school informing them of the Dasan’s death. His stepfather, Eric G. Banks Jr., faces charges of assault and resisting arrest, stemming from an attempt to grab the gun of an Anne Arundel County police officer responding to the scene. The cause of Dasan’s death is still under investigation, police say.
In the letter, Jones was described as a quiet student. He had just finished his freshman year in Glen Burnie’s BioMedical Allied Health program, which is a magnet program, and was excited by the possibilities it offered, according to McGuire.
“He was articulate, proactive, and responsible. He took great pride in his academics and enjoyed being in the BMAH program,” the letter said.
Jones was also a violin player and earned a seat on the All-County Orchestra in eighth grade, according to the letter.
A GoFundMe for Jones’ family was started Wednesday by someone who wrote she also went to school with him. Almost $2,400 has been raised as of Thursday afternoon.
“He had such a good soul,” the description read, saying the money will be used for funeral expenses and extra cash for his family. The beneficiary of the fundraiser is Jones’ mother.
McGuire wrote in the letter that the school has been in touch with Jones’ family to offer support. There are also resources for students impacted by Jones’ death.
“Even though school is out for the summer, I want to make sure you know that our school counselors and other members of the Student Services team are available to speak with any students who have a need to talk about their feelings and the impact of Dasan’s death,” the letter said.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.