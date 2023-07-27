Anne Arundel settles lawsuit accusing detective of kneeling on man’s neck; admits no liability, county says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A federal lawsuit brought against Anne Arundel County alleging a police officer had knelt on a man’s neck was settled out of court earlier this month.

Just over three years ago, in July 2020, Gambrills resident Daniel Jarrells sued the county and several police detectives for no less than $75,000, claiming they had arrested him in February 2019 “without any legitimate” reason and without caution. The case, first filed in Anne Arundel Circuit Court before it was elevated to the Maryland District Court in 2021, was settled July 7 for an undisclosed amount.

County spokesperson Renesha Alphonso told The Capital that no Anne Arundel officer admitted liability in the case but acknowledged that Jarrells’ suit “had the potential for an adverse verdict.” And because the county was paying outside counsel to defend one of the officers — and would have been held liable for Jarrells’ attorney fees if a trial ruled against them — Alphonso said the settlement “would minimize any additional liability of the county.”

Attorneys representing Jarrells from the Joseph, Greenwald & Laake firm in Greenbelt did not respond to a phone call and email request for comment.

Jarrells’ 2020 complaint asserted that he and a friend, both of whom are Black, were driving to his mother’s house in Gambrills when they were followed by detectives in an unmarked police vehicle. Eventually pulled over, the interaction between Jarrells and officers escalated before he was thrown to the ground and restrained.

Bystanders recorded the arrest on video — stills showing county police Detective Daniel Reynolds on top of Jarrells were copied onto the complaint — before Jarrells was transported to a local hospital. His face had been cut, the lawsuit claims, though detectives called Jarrells’ injuries “self-inflicted,” blaming them on his “thrashing around on the pavement.”

He was issued minor charges, all of which were later dismissed, and Jarrells’ lawyers said police struggled to explain their decision to pursue him.

“The officers’ violent and dangerous actions…were not justified by any police or public safety necessity,” the complaint stated.

Daniel Jarrells, pictured on the ground, sued Anne Arundel County, its police department and three detectives for a February 2019 encounter in Gambrills. The lawsuit claims the detectives pulled him over for no reason and eventually threw him to the ground and knelt on his neck. (Courtesy Photo)

An initial arrest report written the day after the incident did not provide a reason why detectives followed Jarrells, according to the complaint, stating only that they “attempted to make a traffic stop.” It also said Reynolds had placed his knee on Jarrells’ shoulder, not his neck.

More than two months later, detectives wrote another arrest report, saying a Lyft sticker on Jarrells’ car made him suspicious. Police pointed out that the ride-sharing service requires four-door vehicles for its drivers while Jarrells’ was only a two-door sedan, according to the complaint. Then, in a separate report, police wrote that the owner of the car, which Jarrells said he was borrowing from a friend, had been recently arrested on drug and firearm charges.

Jarrells’ lawsuit criticized inconsistencies between the detectives’ reasoning and video evidence and claimed police never told him what he was being arrested for.

In addition to the more than $75,000 in damages, Jarrells complaint demanded the police department formally bar its officers from restraining the neck of a person they’re arresting. It was unclear whether that condition was part of this month’s settlement agreement.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a county police spokesperson, declined to comment on Jarrells’ suit but said all of the officers named in it — Reynolds, who knelt on Jarrells’ neck, as well as Joshua Shapiro, Joshua Stinchcomb and Brian Ranck — are still employed with the department.

After Jarrells filed his suit in 2020, an internal investigation recommended Reynolds be fired. The detective appealed that decision to a trial board, which ultimately suspended Reynolds. Finding him guilty of three policy violations, including the use of excessive force, they recommended he attend anger management training.

The excessive force charge, however, was not related to the accusation that he put his knee on Jarrells’ neck.

At the time of the 2020 lawsuit, County Executive Steuart Pittman said he was “disturbed” by the details of the arrest. Pittman did not immediately respond to The Capital’s request for comment Wednesday.

Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, condemned local officials for their lack of transparency throughout the case, including its settlement.

“Taxpayers should have been made aware of this controversial case that was settled quietly and out of the public’s view,” Snowden told The Capital.

Snowden and other civil rights leaders across the state have pushed for heightened transparency as Maryland counties begin implementing police accountability boards. In Anne Arundel County last year, the accountability board’s first annual report included no detail on complaints against local officers.

Snowden said putting “more light” on cases of police brutality will continue to demonstrate that they are not isolated events. Jarrells’ arrest took place just more than a year before George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis under police custody. Pinned to the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck, Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests.

“Oftentimes, when people are complaining about police misconduct, people argue they have a chip on their shoulders,” Snowden said, paraphrasing the Black social and religious leader Malcolm X, “but really what they have is a foot on their necks.”