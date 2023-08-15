Gambrills man who settled lawsuit with county arrested after kicking, spitting on officers, police say

The Gambrills man who sued Anne Arundel County over a 2019 encounter with police was arrested Sunday after investigators say he kicked and spat on officers following a suspected road rage incident.

After the confrontation and a search of his home, Daniel James Jarrells was issued 31 charges, including 10 counts of second-degree assault and 14 firearm offenses. Currently held without bond, Jarrells is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 13 in Annapolis District Court.

An attorney has not yet been assigned to his case, according to the Maryland Judiciary.

Jarrells’ arrest comes just more than a month after his $75,000 lawsuit against the county was settled in federal court.

Jarrells, 30, sued Anne Arundel County and several police detectives in the summer of 2020, claiming he had been arrested “without any legitimate” cause. His complaint also accused arresting officers of kneeling on his neck, though the county maintained its personnel were on top of his shoulder.

Details of the settlement were not publicly available in court records or through the county. While Anne Arundel spokesperson Renesha Alphonso said no officers admitted liability in the case, she acknowledged it “had the potential for an adverse verdict.” A settlement, Alphonso said, “would minimize any additional liability of the county.”

Attorneys from Joseph, Greenwald & Laake in Greenbelt who represented Jarrells in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The encounter with Jarrells this weekend stemmed from a suspected road rage incident on Waugh Chapel Road. A motorist told officers that a man driving a gray sports car with tinted windows and an “unknown circular emblem” sped past him before stopping at April Dawn Way and Maytime Drive.

The motorist then “asked” the other driver “why they were speeding,” according to charging documents, to which the second man responded by allegedly pointing a black and brown handgun and telling them to “move on,” police wrote.

A passenger in the first car confirmed a description of the armed driver and the style of his firearm, according to charging documents.

Cpl. Chris Anderson, a department spokesperson, said he did not know what was said between the two drivers. He also could not confirm whether the first driver followed the suspected vehicle from Waugh Chapel Road.

As officers interviewed the two occupants of the first car, multiple units arrived to conduct a search of April Dawn Way — the first driver said he had stayed in the area and told police the sports car had not left the neighborhood.

During their search, officers found a gray Alfa Romera matching the first driver’s description. As police looked the vehicle over, Jarrells came out of his house and engaged in “a consensual encounter” with the officers, according to charging documents. Police said he was wearing similar clothes as what was described to them.

When Jarrells was placed in handcuffs, “he became uncooperative,” kicking and spitting four officers despite having a hard cast on a broken leg, police said. Officers wrote in charging documents that Jarrells was seen kicking officers “multiple times,” even kicking one of them in the groin.

Jarrells was taken to the ground and a cage car was called. At one point, while pinned down, Jarrells said he could not breathe, police wrote, and he was repositioned. However, when moved, Jarrells started kicking again, police said.

When put into the vehicle, Jarrells started kicking the door and bars, causing damage he was later charged for. Jarrells was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to charging documents. No officers were injured, Anderson said.

The Capital has filed a public information request to review all body-camera footage related to Jarrells’ arrest.

After transporting Jarrells, police then executed a search warrant on his home.

On the second floor, in a room they believe was Jarrells’ mother’s, they found a dresser with a black cross-body bag inside. Opening it, they discovered a loaded black and brown handgun, a wallet with Jarrells’ identification card and a small bag of suspected cocaine, according to charging documents. Police said the serial number on the handgun had been obliterated.

Police said they also found a short-barrel AR-15 with no serial number, a shotgun and two other handguns in the house. The serial number on one of the handguns was also obliterated, police said.

Jarrells faces two counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, 10 counts of second-degree assault, one malicious destruction of property charge, 14 firearm offenses and two drug charges.

Police wrote in charging documents that Jarrells is prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition after a 2014 firearm conviction in Washington D.C. and two convictions in Anne Arundel County: one for underage possession of a firearm and another for second-degree assault.