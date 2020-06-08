Thousands donate to Anne Arundel native after stopping car from driving through protest in Seattle

Anne Arundel County native Dan Gregory has been hailed a hero by many on social media after stopping a vehicle of a man who drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle on Sunday night.
After the car hit a barricade, the driver stepped out wielding a gun that shot 27-year-old Gregory, according to authorities.
Gregory was transferred to Harborview Medical Center where he was said to be in stable condition. According to his brother and former Maryland basketball player Dino Gregory, who initially posted on Instagram about his brother’s act, Dan Gregory underwent a successful surgery. Gregory suffered a broken humerus, according to his sister’s Instagram, and also needed the bullet removed.
A group called Black Lives Matter Seattle Original organized a GoFundMe to help pay for Gregory’s medical bills. By 5 p.m. Monday, over $130,000 had been donated by more than 4,000 people.