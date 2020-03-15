Following a fatal crash, advocates ask riders and drivers to practice safety, look for road improvements

As warmer weather approaches, it means busier streets and trails as cyclists take advantage of the change in season.
City officials and cycling advocates are encouraging both drivers and riders to follow the rules of the road following the death of Arthur Herbert Carter Jr., 59.
Carter was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at East College Parkway near Bay Head Road. Carter died after the driver of an SUV crossed into a lane full of bicyclists on a ride to Sandy Point State Park.
Delegate Heather Bagnall, D-Anne Arundel County, represents the area where the crash occurred. She said she wants to do everything in her power to make sure cyclists and pedestrians are safe this spring and summer.
“I am concerned about the family and victims of the crash first of all,” Bagnall said. “What we want to do is figure out how to make roads as safe as possible. Educating the community with the weather getting warmer, look out for bikers. Just share the road.”
Motor vehicle drivers must allow at least three feet of space when passing a bicyclist. The driver should be able to see the passed vehicle in the rearview mirror before returning to the original lane. After passing you must make sure you are clear of the bicyclist before making any turns, according to bike law.
When in travel lanes, Bicyclists must ride with the flow of traffic as closely as practicable to the right side of the roadway. Full lane use allowed when traveling at the normal speed of traffic, operating on a one- way street, passing, preparing for a turn, avoiding hazards, traveling in a lane too narrow to share and avoiding a mandatory turn lane.
“Safety and care for the roadway whether you’re in a vehicle or not,” said Dominic Scali, Anne Arundel County Bike Patrol. “It is important for us to understand that we should expect each other out there on the roadway. The weather is getting nicer and as we approach that we need to look out for each other.”
Jon Korin, president of BikeAAA, was cycling with the group when the car struck them. Korin said he was seventh in line and OK but shaken up. The group was riding from the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail to Sandy Point State Park. They were on the return trip, Korin said.
East College Parkway doesn’t have a bike lane, so Korin said the group was doing what was allowed in that scenario: hugging the shoulder. Korin has made broad pushes for bike lanes and trails to be installed around the county.
The cost of installing a bike lane is approximately $5,000 to $50,000 per mile, depending on the condition of the pavement, the extent of removing and repainting of lane lines, the need to adjust signalization, and other factors, according to US FHWA.
“The safest place for a cyclist is when there is a separation from vehicles,” Korin said. “A paved trail or protected bike lanes are necessary.””
"Anne Arundel County is trying to accelerate the process of adding more trails and bike lanes. The key is safety and interconnecting all these trails we have. If they all interconnected and safe, then more people will use them rather it is to school, work or exercise. Getting more people on bikes or walking is the least expensive way to protect traffic, improve health and save the environment.”
While bike lanes are expensive, there are other ways to encourage shared safety on the road. A new bill in the, SB 199, would allow drivers to use no-passing zones to overtake and pass cyclists at a safe distance when traveling in the same direction. The bill passed 38-8 in the Senate and is awaiting a committee hearing in the House of Delegates.
“This bill is just another measure of safety. Most safe drivers already do this, but this will just make it legal,” Korin said.
Another method to enhance safety, Korin said, would be implementing complete streets in Anne Arundel County. These roads are designed to handle all sorts of travel methods including cars, cyclists, public transportation and walking.
“Too many of our streets not for all users,” Korin said. “Streets should be accessible for all. More people are using roadways and trials and we just want everyone know what their rules are.”
