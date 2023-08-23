CVS Pharmacy in western Annapolis robbed at gunpoint for over $5k, employee injured, police say

A CVS Pharmacy in western Annapolis was robbed at gunpoint Monday night and one of its employees was hospitalized, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the business on South Cherry Grove Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. and began interviewing witnesses. As employees were preparing to close the store for the night, an unknown man in a face mask forced his way inside, police said. Using a silver-plated handgun, he took everyone’s cell phones and ordered staff to direct him into the manager’s office where a safe was located, police said.

Following the suspect’s demands, employees opened and emptied the safe. The armed man took the money, loaded it into a white trash can and fled the store through a back exit. Police said $5,363.45 was taken from the pharmacy location.

In a news release, police said the suspect struck one of the employees multiple times with the gun, causing minor injuries that required treatment from an area hospital. Bennett said the employee was hit “as an example” to the rest of the staff, adding he was unaware of a back-and-forth between the employee and the suspect and that the striking was unprovoked.

Bennett said in addition to witness statements, investigators have been given access to the pharmacy’s security footage.

Police described the witness as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red shoes and gray sweatpants.

The Annapolis Police Department’s investigation is fluid and ongoing, per the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.