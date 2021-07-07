15-year-old dies after Anne Arundel County police find teen unresponsive while responding to child custody dispute

A 15-year-old died Wednesday after being discovered unresponsive in Curtis Bay and Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances.
Around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way for a child custody dispute, police said. Upon arrival they found the teenager and transported them to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The cause and manner of death are pending investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.
This story will be updated.