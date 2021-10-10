A Columbia woman was seriously injured in Curtis Bay crash where she and the driver were ejected from a motorcycle, police say

Around 2 a.m., a man lost control of a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle he was driving southbound on Solley Road approaching Steens Hill Drive, and went down on the roadway. He and the passenger, who police identified as Leigh Ann Dunn, were ejected and the driver fled the scene before police arrived. Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported Dunn to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she is listed as in critical but stable condition.