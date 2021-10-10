A Columbia woman was seriously injured in Curtis Bay crash where she and the driver were ejected from a motorcycle, police say

A 42-year-old Columbia woman was transported to a shock trauma center in Baltimore with critical injuries after she and a man were ejected from a motorcycle in Curtis Bay early Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
Around 2 a.m., a man lost control of a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle he was driving southbound on Solley Road approaching Steens Hill Drive, and went down on the roadway. He and the passenger, who police identified as Leigh Ann Dunn, were ejected and the driver fled the scene before police arrived. Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported Dunn to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she is listed as in critical but stable condition.
Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is driver error, police said. The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.