Memorial Day ceremony returns to Crownsville Veterans Cemetery

The families, friends and colleagues returned to a cemetery in Crownsville on Monday to honor and reflect on Maryland’s dead service members.
Last year the Memorial Day ceremony at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, restrictions on outdoor gatherings have been lifted, so the United Veterans of Anne Arundel County once again arranged to post colors, play taps, lay wreaths and fire a rifle salute to honor soldiers who have died.
The graves at Crownsville were each adorned with an American flag, placed by Boy Scouts on Saturday despite wind and rain which kept most people indoors.
“Today we are here to honor those who have served our country and given their lives so that we may stand here and still live in freedom,” organization chair Richard Barnes said.
Memorial Day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 1971, 50 years ago.
During the ceremony Monday Fort Meade Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Nyland said the Army community feels the loss of soldiers as deeply as the communities across the nation, like Anne Arundel.
“This year our nation’s observance of Memorial Day occurs in an environment of hope, as we continue to slow the spread of the COVID pandemic through vaccines,” he said. “Thankfully after a year of no parades or ceremonies like this things are beginning to reopen and unlike last year we can honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, together.”
Soldiers from Fort Meade have served and died in conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, he said. The people he leads received the gift of liberty from those who served before them, and decided to take up the mantle to defend it.
Today soldiers at Fort Meade are engaged with others in the cyber domain, a new kind of battlefield, he said.
“Every day the 67,000 who serve at Fort Meade conduct their wartime operations from right here in Anne Arundel County,” Nyland said.
Chair of the Anne Arundel County Veterans Affairs Commission John Church said his organization thinks up ways to improve the lives of the 50,000 veterans in who live in the county. He urged those in attendance to submit ideas by visiting www.aacounty.org/veterans.