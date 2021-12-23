Crofton police officer receives probation before judgment for charge claiming he falsified timesheets, overtime slips

Williams was suspended from the Crofton Police Department on Nov. 3, 2020, after the department discovered discrepancies between the hours Williams claimed to work and when he actually worked, including hours of regular pay and overtime pay, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The Crofton Police Department searched Williams’ hours by checking Computer-Aided Dispatch records, used by 911 operators to direct responders to incident calls, to track the dates and times he spoke into the radio to clock in and out of his shifts. The department discovered there were days and hours Williams said he worked but he was not recorded in CAD notes, according to the state’s attorney’s office.