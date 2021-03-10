‘It thrills me’: After years of anticipation, Crofton High School building finally open to students after COVID delay

Crofton High School opened its doors to students Monday, months after the new school’s brick-and-mortar opening was postponed due to COVID-19.
Crofton High opened virtually at the start of the school year and, like other high schools, students learned from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Starting this week, sixth, ninth and 12th grade students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who have signed up for hybrid learning started to return to school buildings two days a week, as well as to athletics. Elementary students already began the hybrid return and the remainder of the grades will return to school buildings for hybrid learning on March 22.
While for many it was a return to the familiar, for those at Crofton, the space was brand new. While schools like Severna Park High School have been rebuilt in recent years, the system has said Crofton is the first high school added to the county in about 40 years.
Students’ mouths were covered by masks but Principal Kathryn Feuerherd said she could tell they were smiling and glad to be back in the building. There has been some anxiety around returning, she said, but students seem more comfortable as time goes on.
Jonathan Boniface spent years advocating to politicians for funding for the new school building through a group called Build Crofton High School. The area’s population was on the rise, but there was no school just for Crofton, he said. Students who were neighbors were being separated, with some going to Arundel High School and some going to South River High School.
Build Crofton High School started in 2012. After successfully lobbying for the construction of the new school building, things were surprisingly on-track last year for such a large project, Boniface said. Then COVID hit, and doors ready to open were kept shuttered.
Boniface’s daughter started school in-person at Crofton on Monday, he said. Students were divided into two cohorts, with some attending school on Monday and Tuesday and others on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays at home so the building can be cleaned.
“For us to see it’s all done, to know our kids will all go through there, it thrills me,” Boniface said.
He also has a 10th grader who will enter the building for the first time in a couple weeks.
Boniface said he has toured the building with the fire department and found it beautiful. The new building is painted with natural colors and uses natural light, Feuerherd said, including “light tunnels” which illuminate the gymnasium.
Feuerherd said students have done a great job complying with rules like mask-wearing. Teachers were glad to have some of the interaction that is lost with students online back, she said.