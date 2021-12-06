xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
1 person sent to hospital for minor injuries after Crofton fire

By
Capital Gazette
Dec 06, 2021 3:53 PM

One person was transported to a hospital for a minor injury after a fire Friday evening in Crofton, officials said Monday.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Crofton Village Apartments building in the 900 block Eastham Court at approximately 7:50 p.m. Units from Annapolis and Prince George’s County also responded to the call.

Upon arriving, firefighters located and extinguished a fire on a third-floor balcony at the front of the building, according to a news release.

Three adults and one child were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. One of the occupants was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center with a minor injury, the release states. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was reported under control in less than 10 minutes, according to the fire department, and caused an estimated $22,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

