Two firefighters injured as Crofton house fire scorches roof, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Two firefighters were taken to a burn center after they were injured battling a house fire that scorched the roof of a house in Crofton Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
An Anne Arundel County firefighter sustained minor burns to his leg, while a Prince George’s County firefighter burned his hand, said Russ Davies, Anne Arundel fire spokesman. The burns were minor, yet paramedics drove both firefighters to the burn center at Washington Hospital.
Davies said the firefighters were both in good condition when they were taken to the hospital in in Washington, D.C.
Multiple callers reported to 911 a house fire in the 1700 block of Crofton Parkway, prompting three dozen firefighters to go to the address, Davies said.
Firefighters first on scene described flames spanning the the second floor, into the attic and bursting through the roof, Davies said.
Davies said they controlled the blaze in 20 minutes, though not before it burned through the roof of the two-story house.
Investigators with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, which is staffed by sworn police officers, are looking into what prompted the fire and how much damage it caused.
Crews from the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire departments helped put out the flames, which displaced one resident.