Crofton deadline to reject or accept purchase of Enclave at Crofton property extended until it has enough votes

Last month the Crofton Civic Association sent a special ballot to property owners asking if they are for or against purchasing the seven acres where the Enclave at Crofton would have been built, if plans for the project weren’t rejected last year by the county.
A deadline of Oct. 23 was set, but in a statement Tuesday to owners in the special tax district, the Crofton Civic Association Board of Directors said it needs 50% of property owners plus one to support or reject the measure to have a “definitive vote." Neither option has reached the threshold. There are 2,642 property owners in the Crofton Special Community Benefit District, so the option would need 1,322 votes.
After consulting with the county attorney, they extended the deadline until either option gets enough votes. They are encouraging people who voted to tell their neighbors and ask them to vote, and staff will also call property owners who haven’t sent their ballots to make sure they received one.
In the statement, the board said ballots have continued to come into town hall in the week since the deadline.
The board and the property’s owner William Berkshire have agreed on a maximum price of $2,656,250. That would mean an extra $93 in taxes for the average single-family home and an extra $54 a year for town home owners, for 15 years.
Ultimately the County Council must approve the loan and corresponding tax increase within the district.
Last year, Planning and Zoning Officer Steve Kaii-Ziegler told a consultant for the 83-unit Enclave at Crofton project he was denying the application for failure to comply with county code, citing issues like failure to provide a recreation area, significant impact to natural features and construction encroaching on wetlands.