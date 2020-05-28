Sen. Reilly calls for neighborhood talent in ‘Crofton Strong!’ chalk art contest

In his daily walks of the Crofton Parkway, Sen. Ed Reilly sees a lot that inspires him.
The parkway loop is 3.5 miles and takes the Republican and his wife, Cathy, an hour to walk each day. But his latest idea came from neighbors just around the corner.
When he saw the stained glass cross that Marin and Norah Berget, 5 and 8, drew on their driveway for Easter, Reilly remembered how much he enjoyed seeing the work of young artists decorating driveways around the neighborhood.
“They did a really good job so that kind of inspired me to organize others,” Reilly said.
So Reilly, along with the Crofton Chamber of Commerce, will hold the “Crofton Strong!” sidewalk chalk art contest.
Starting at noon on Saturday, Reilly and a few other judges will tour Crofton in their cars to view the art from a safe distance. Participants should decorate their driveways large enough so the judges can see it from the road. Judging categories include imagination, color and design, Reilly said.
The contest is free to enter for all ages. Awards will be given to first place, second place and three honorable mentions in three categories: ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 12 and teens and adults.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get people outside and show off their artistic work,” Reilly said.
“It’s just something good to do.”
The competition will be stiff, as the Bergets are entered along with about 100 other artists across 50 families registered as of Wednesday.
“They are the most elaborate 5 and 8-year-olds on the planet so they’ll come up with something very large and detailed,” the girls’ mother, Leanne Berget said.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Enter and find more information at croftonchamber.com/ChalkContest.