Treacherous conditions on a stretch of Defense Highway is the only factor listed in an Anne Arundel County police report as contributing to the single-vehicle crash in which a large SUV slid off the road and turned over into a marsh Thursday afternoon.
A county police officer preliminarily excluded excessive speed, substance use and distracted driver from having contributing to the crash, when a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban slid off the road as it rounded a bend driving west on Route 450 and turn over into a marsh near Huntwood Drive.
A 74-year-old man from Crofton was driving with a 69-year-old woman in the passenger seat Thursday afternoon when they encountered the stretch of road — less than four miles from the cul-de-sac where they live, according to the report — that state lawmakers representing the area have urged Maryland transportation officials to overhaul.
“Slush." “Icy or snow-covered.” “Wet.” That’s how the police officer described the roadway, which was built six decades ago on top of a low-lying stream bed and is notorious for flooding.
Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration said they’ve cleared culverts along Route 450 to alleviate flooding and acknowledged they’re still working on long-term solutions, which are especially challenging considering the precarious position of the road.
Defense Highway, particularly between Huntwood Drive, has been known to flood when it rains, causing authorities to close the thoroughfare more often than all but one other road across the state. In 2018, the road was closed at least 60 times, county officials have said.
The single-vehicle crash Thursday prompted local authorities to do just that, as they shuttered Route 450 for at least three hours as a result of icy conditions. Shortly after the crash, standing water and slush remained.
Authorities received the call around 3 p.m. — just as school buses were leaving to take students home — alerting them of the crash on Defense Highway, near Huntwood Drive. Responders found the Chevy had overturned in a marsh.
Firefighters freed the trapped pair in about 30 minutes, relatively unscathed.
The officer’s crash report said both occupants possibly sustained injuries, despite fire officials saying Thursday they declined treatment.
The man and woman were wearing seat belts, the report details.
Still, the crash resurfaced longstanding fears of elected officials that what they describe as a dangerous stretch of road would lead to a crash resulting in devastating injuries, or worse.
For these reasons, state Sen. Ed Reilly and a bipartisan group of lawmakers have asked the road woes be elevated to an emergency status at the state level, which would require immediate intervention.
But in an interview Thursday afternoon shortly after the crash, the aftermath of which Reilly witnessed, the Republican senator from Crofton worried his pleas were falling upon deaf ears.