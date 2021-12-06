Police detective, 2 others injured in collision on Interstate 97 near Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said it responded to the collision at 8:11 a.m. Russ Davies, a spokesperson for the department, said three people were injured. One person was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries, and one was driven to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Davies. Also, one person with minor injuries was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, he said.