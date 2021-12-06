xml:space="preserve">
Police detective, 2 others injured in collision on Interstate 97 near Millersville

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Dec 06, 2021 12:03 PM

Three people, including an Anne Arundel County police detective, were injured in a collision on Interstate 97 on Monday morning, police said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said a collision on I-97 near the Route 32 exit closed all southbound lanes and the left lane heading northbound for several hours Monday.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said it responded to the collision at 8:11 a.m. Russ Davies, a spokesperson for the department, said three people were injured. One person was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries, and one was driven to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Davies. Also, one person with minor injuries was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, he said.

Around 10:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County police tweeted that a detective was in an unmarked police vehicle when it was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. This pushed the police vehicle into another vehicle, according to the tweet.

Anne Arundel police said the officer is in stable condition and the other people involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

The department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the collision.

As of about noon Monday, all lanes on I-97 had reopened, according to the SHA.

This story may be updated.

