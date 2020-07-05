Crash in Gambrills sends 18-year-old and 29-year-old man to the hospital, police say

An 18-year-old Crofton man and 29-year-old Annapolis man were transported to the hospital following a crash in Gambrills Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
Christopher Joseph Hogan, 28, was driving a Hyundai Elantra south on Davidsonville Road approaching the intersection of Gerstanhal Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Santa Fe head-on, police said.
Hogan and 29-year-old Joseph Cyr Linonis, the driver of the Santa Fe, had to be extricated from their vehicles, police said. Both were transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly.
Police said Hogan’s injuries were believed to be life-threatening and Linonis suffered minor injuries.
The primary cause of the crash appears to be the Elantra failing to remain in the correct lane. The police department’s Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office.