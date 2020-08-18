Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover in Bowie temporarily closed until the fall

The Maryland Department of Transportation temporarily closed the Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover in Bowie Tuesday, as workers install stormwater management along Route 3.
Drivers will use the northern crossover at Sylvan Drive instead, the State Highway Administration said in a media release. The Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover will reopen in the fall, officials said.
The closure is a part of the “MD 3 at Forest Drive Geometric Improvement Project,” which includes stabilizing and grading the land as well as installing stormwater management.
The project site says the $2.9 million effort will ultimately increase the turning radius at southbound MD 3 and Forest Drive, extend acceleration/deceleration lanes using a shoulder, provide right-in/right-out access at Forest Drive and left-in only access to the median crossover, as well as a marked bicycle lane.