Anne Arundel executive: ‘More listening needs to happen’ about harm-reduction programs in Black communities

County Executive Steuart Pittman acknowledged Tuesday that “more listening needs to happen” after an Anne Arundel program stopped handing out crack pipes to Annapolis residents last week following a backlash in the Black community.
Pittman said he knows about and supports programs like AA Power, established by the county Health Department 18 months ago to offer education and supplies aimed at reducing the health risks faced by people with drug addictions. It connects people with treatment and mental health services in Annapolis and north county.
The program expanded last year to start distributing clean syringes to prevent the spread of disease between users. Last week, glass smoking pipes, which officials say also help cut down on disease transmission, were added to the kits.
“I reacted in the same way that some residents did, raised my eyebrow and questioned whether it was in the same category [as syringe programs],” Pittman said during a Tuesday news conference. “So while I am definitely open to hearing any case for doing something like that, to me it’s a stretch.”
The glass pipes were brought to the attention of community leaders by a recovering crack user in the Eastport Terrace community resulting in swift condemnation from members of the Caucus of African American Leaders. Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, county health officer, admitted his department “hadn’t put enough thought” into distributing clean crack pipes that can be used to smoke crack, heroin and meth.
“This is a case where clearly more listening needs to happen with the community,” Pittman said. “And I know that they’re doing that right now.”
The impact that crack had on Black communities in the 1980s and 90s was significant, leading to high rates of addiction and incarceration. Those experiences are still raw with some of Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien’s constituents.
“It is an extremely emotional issue for people when you’re talking about pipes, even when well-intentioned,” the Annapolis Democrat said.
Several county elected officials took to social media to express dismay and outrage that the pipes had been distributed without more notice to the community or discussion with stakeholders.
Among them were Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, and Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold.
“I have so many questions for the Health Department on the program and the lack of oversight from the County Executive’s office,” Haire, a possible general election opponent to Pittman in next year’s county executive race, wrote on Facebook. “We can do better than this — with communication to all members of a community, and with treatment programs for those who need it.”
Fiedler posted something similar saying, “There’s some explaining to do.”
They could get answers to their questions next month when Kalyanaraman appears before the County Council when it convenes as the county Board of Health.
“You can bet we’ll be asking questions about that,” said Council Chair Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup.
Policymakers need to be educated and the specific communities that would be impacted need to be consulted before the program is implemented, she said.
Members of the recovery community and advocates say that harm-reduction strategies like clean syringes and smoking and sniffing kits are part of a holistic approach taken by other jurisdictions to address the opioid epidemic and the rise of substance use disorders among residents.
Angel Traynor, founder and director of the recovery facility Serenity Sistas, said a harm-reduction program in Baltimore likely saved her life when she was experiencing substance use disorder. At the time, Annapolis didn’t have similar services.
While she holds some misgivings about expanding harm-reduction services beyond clean needles, Traynor said, over the long term, state and local governments must continue to target the root causes of the drug epidemic.
“Coming from my former life, I wasn’t sharing my crack pipe. That was me. I suspect there are people who do,” said Traynor, who is now in long-term recovery.
Other addiction outreach groups in the region, including the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition and SPARC, a Baltimore-based harm reduction center for women, have reported positive reactions from community members when glass or pyrex pipes were added. The coalition started giving out pipes in July; SPARC has been distributing pyrex pipes for more than a year.
Some people are shocked when they hear SPARC provides pipes and sniff kits, while others take it in stride, said Katie Evans, SPARC outreach coordinator.
Regardless of the reaction, the interaction can help break down stigma barriers and build relationships with people that over time could eventually make them come back or spur them to enter treatment.
“We don’t just hand [pipes] to people on the street, we ask them what they would like,” Evans said. “We take the time to listen and sometimes we get yelled at and sometimes we don’t.”