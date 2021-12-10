Anne Arundel County doles out $4.7 million in $1,000 checks for employees who got vaccinated against COVID

More than 500 county employees collected a $1,000 check from Anne Arundel County after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 between September and the end of November, according to a Friday news release announcing the results of an incentive program. An additional approximately 4,270 employees were already vaccinated and received the $1,000 as well.
In order to receive the $1,000, the program required all eligible county employees to submit proof of vaccination. Out of those 5,936 employees, 4,276 had already been vaccinated by Sept. 30.
That number increased by 505 employees by the Nov. 30 deadline. In total, 4,781 have been vaccinated, or about 81% of all eligible employees in the county.
“It’s, unfortunately, the world we live in that these kinds of incentives are needed to get people to do what they should be doing anyway,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said.
“But I was pleased to see this number. When you look at the number, you look at 500 people who are vaccinated that were not before. We’re in this to save lives. We’re in this to keep our workforce healthy, and there’s no question in my mind that those 500 vaccinated people are much safer which makes the rest of our workforce safer.”
The incentive program delayed a requirement that had been planned to start in September that county employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test. A spokesman said the county is now waiting on federal directions before mandating vaccinations or testing.
The program used $4.7 million of American Rescue Plan funding from the county’s allocation to pay the 4,781 vaccinated employees.
“Each additional vaccination represents savings and an improvement in government services,” county Administrative Officer Matt Power said. “More vaccinations mean fewer days lost to illness and quarantining. It makes it easier for managers and staff to safely gather and interact with members of the public with this additional protection in place.”
Some neighboring jurisdictions, including Baltimore City and Frederick County, also offered financial incentives to their employees to get vaccinated. Baltimore is offering a one-time payment of $1,000, while Frederick County offered a $1,000 payment to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees, also paid for using American Rescue Plan funding.
In May, Maryland also offered $100 to state employees who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Pittman said the incentive was also meant to partially compensate for annual raises that were removed from the budget for county employees this year.
“I think it’s a good investment,” he said.