Nov. 14: Anne Arundel adds 197 coronavirus cases, largest one-day jump yet as Maryland’s surge continues

Another 197 Anne Arundel residents tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, as the county and Maryland set new single-day records for positive test results since the start of the pandemic, the Maryland Department of Health reported Saturday.
Another 2,321 confirmed cases were reported statewide, the 11th straight day the state has recorded more than 1,000 new cases.
Since the outbreak began, 13,948 county residents have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The number of fatalities in the county grew by one Friday to 276, and 20 new deaths were reported statewide.
The rate of residents testing positive per 100,000 individuals, averaged over seven days, has been on the increase since late September. Friday, the rate for Anne Arundel reached 23.58, and for the state it was 24.25.
That is the highest case rate so far during the pandemic for Maryland and Anne Arundel.
The latest results pushed the number of cases statewide to at least 164,090 infections and 4,144 virus-related fatalities during the pandemic since March.
State health officials said 921 people with the virus are hospitalized around the state, up from 331 on Oct. 1.
Spiking cases prompted County Executive Steuart Pittman on Thursday to announce additional measures to combat the surging infections, including stricter limits on social gatherings. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday., county residents cannot gather indoors in groups of more than 10.
Starting Monday, sports run by county recreation and parks will be canceled. At 5 p.m. on Friday, bars and restaurants will be scaled back to 25% capacity.
County schools canceled plans for a hybrid reopening last week when the county case rate rose above 15.
Several other jurisdictions in the Baltimore Washington region also have tightened their restrictions:
Baltimore City: As of Thursday, all indoor and outdoor facilities, including restaurants, gyms and theaters, must not exceed 25% capacity. All bars that don’t serve food must shut down, and all restaurants must close by 11 p.m. No more than 10 people will be permitted to gather in homes.
Baltimore County: Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, all gatherings not related to operating or patronizing businesses already subject to state orders will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors and all bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight. Beginning Tuesday, all youth recreational sports, indoor and outdoor, will be prohibited.
Prince George’s County: Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity, down from 50% capacity. No more than 25 people will be permitted to gather outdoors, and no more than 10 indoors. Gyms and bowling alleys will be at 25% capacity, but large retails stores still will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Everyone is to wear masks outdoors unless exercising.
Montgomery County: As of Tuesday, restaurants, gyms, museums, retail establishments and religious facilities were all limited to 25% capacity. For other businesses, such as bowling alleys and hair and nail salons, capacity is limited to 25% or 25 people, whichever is lower. Gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.
Harford County: Starting Friday, county facilities will close to the public, including indoor parks and recreation facilities. Organized outdoor activities on county fields, including sports tournaments, will be suspended, although county parks will remain open. County employees will be authorized to telework until further notice.