Applications open for Anne Arundel circuit of Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Lawyers and judges from Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties for the next 20 days can apply to fill a vacancy on Maryland’s second highest court.
The opening on the Court of Special Appeals bench for the 5th Appellate Judicial Circuit comes after the retirement of Judge Timothy Elmer Meredith, which was effective as of Sept. 2.
Meredith was appointed in 2004 to be a judge on Maryland’s second-highest court, which handles appeals from the state’s circuit courts. Three judge panels hear arguments about the legal decisions made in lower courts, not about facts of the case.
Just one person has filed to fill the void so far. Tara Sky Woodward, a Washington-based business litigation lawyer, has applied to fill Meredith’s seat. Applicants must complete and submit a questionnaire by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to the state judiciary.
An applicant must be a Maryland citizen, registered to vote in the state, at least 30 years old and a member of the Maryland Bar. They must’ve maintained a residence in the state for at least five years and in the jurisdiction of the judicial vacancy for at least six months.
Applications are considered by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which, because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be doing virtual interviews of applicants for Meredith’s post. The commission sends nominations for the candidates deemed most qualified to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan. After his own vetting process, the Republican Governor then nominates a person to sit on the bench.
After Hogan makes an appointment, his choice must be confirmed by the state Senate. If the Senate confirms the governor’s appointment, the judge will have to stand for a retention vote for a 10-year term at the first general election after the appointment.
Judges on the special appeals court earn $178,633 annually, according to the judiciary.
The latest vacancy comes about a year after two Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judges applied to fill a void on the 5th appellate judicial circuit of the state’s top court’s. Judge Laura Ripken, the administrative judge for the Circuit Court, and Judge Cathleen Vitale were among the 10 applicants for the Court of Appeals.
Hogan, however, appointed a Baltimore-based lawyer and former federal prosecutor, Jonathan Biran, to the post.