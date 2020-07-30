Property redemption again available from Anne Arundel County Police Department

Property in custody of the Anne Arundel County Police Department can be claimed, by appointment only, beginning Aug. 3, according to a news release.
Pieces of property that police may have recovered, found or received includes anything ranging from a weapon used in a crime to a wallet brought in by a good Samaritan. Not all objects are releasable.
Property redemption was temporarily unavailable as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Aug. 3, individuals looking to redeem their property can call the department’s property management section at 410-222-8691 Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., to set up an appointment.
Individuals are required to wear a face mask and to contact the property management section upon arrival to their appointment, at which point an employee will meet them in front of the building.