Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman endorses Joe Biden for president

County Executive Steuart Pittman is endorsing Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election.
Pittman started off an email he sent out Saturday with why he hasn’t been outspoken on politics this year.
“I’ve been silent on the presidential primary, and on national politics in general. That’s because I represent Democrats, Independents, and Republicans in Anne Arundel County, and work hard to engage all of them in making The Best Place - For All,” he wrote in the letter, which was sent from a Pittman for people campaign email.
Pittman added, “But let’s be honest. Our work to track down and isolate COVID-19 in our communities, and our efforts to shelter our people from the economic pain of this battle, are interwoven with the decisions made by the executive branch of the federal government. I need a federal partner who will support our local efforts to Build Back Better.”
Pittman then went on to focus on presidential politics and how voters trusted Biden more than other candidates.
“I’ve come around to believing that the voters got it right because we are entering an unstable time when very big decisions will need to be made. Congress and the American people need to be on board. The leader must be somebody with experience, somebody who instills trust and calm, somebody who has been through this before,” Pittman wrote.
“Joe Biden led Obama’s reversal of an economic downward spiral after the last Republican presidency. Joe learned some lessons. Joe learned that the people he cared about most, the hard-working Americans and the people trapped in generational poverty got left out of the recovery.”
Biden has the faith of Pittman that he can turn the country around and out of these current hardships.
“I’ve heard Joe talk about this, and I trust - I completely trust - that he has the fortitude and the compassion to stand up for the interests of our people in the face of the corporate elite that led us astray in the past," Pittman wrote.
Pittman finished the letter off about why he decided to write it on Sunday.
“I was inspired to send this today, because Joe is doing what I’ve been doing every day here in Anne Arundel County, which is thanking our heroes and asking you to do the same.”