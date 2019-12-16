Anne Arundel County Council’s last meeting of the year will be run by two women for the first time in nearly two decades.
Newly elected chair, Councilwoman Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, will open the meeting, and run it alongside vice-chair Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup. Since 1974, the only other time the County Council was run by two women was in 2001, when Shirley Murphy and Barbara Samorajczyk served as chair and vice-chair.
The council has a loaded agenda for its final meeting of 2019 and will consider legislation ranging from councilmember conflicts of interest to a potential incentive program allowing homeowners to switch from failing septic systems to public sewer systems through a voluntary process.
The ethics bill, introduced by Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, is meant to clarify current rules and incorporate years of advisory opinions from the county’s Ethics Commission into the code, he said.
The bill would disqualify a County Councilmember from participating in legislative action if they, or a member of their immediate family, have a “close economic interest” in the matter.
Volke, who has become known for requesting precise definitions, defines “legislative action” as an official action or inaction with regard to a bill, resolution, amendment, nomination, appointment, report or other matter within the jurisdiction of the council.
He defined “close economic interest” as the employers, employees, and associates in business or professional enterprises. He defines “business or professional enterprises” as employee organizations, exclusive representatives, uniformed public safety exclusive representatives, as defined by the county code.
“The purpose of this bill is to ensure that the conflict of interest rules relating to councilmembers are clear, and consistently applied, as we move forward as a deliberative body,” Volke said.
The council could also vote on a bill that would require non-consensual car towing companies to have both a storage facility and redemption area — where cars can be retrieved — inside the county. It also gives the owner of a parking lot the ability to ability to grant blanket towing power to a company, as long as the lot is gated with restricted access and has signage indicating that parking without a permit displayed is prohibited. Under current law, parking lot owners have to give authorization every time a nonconsensual towing company seeks to tow a car.
An amendment clarifying language in the bill was passed at the last meeting, which delayed a vote.
The council could also vote on a bill pertaining to wastewater system connection charges and assessments. Introduced by Lacey and Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, the bill would allow for the partial deferral of payment of residential wastewater charges in certain situations, and add terms for payment and eligibility requirements.
In a recent guest column in The Capital, Haire said she’s excited at the prospect of being able to incentivize homeowners to convert from problematic or failing septic systems to public sewer systems through a voluntary petition process.
Also on the agenda are two bills introduced by Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, D-Annapolis, pertaining to short-term rentals registration and taxation.