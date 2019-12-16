The council could also vote on a bill that would require non-consensual car towing companies to have both a storage facility and redemption area — where cars can be retrieved — inside the county. It also gives the owner of a parking lot the ability to ability to grant blanket towing power to a company, as long as the lot is gated with restricted access and has signage indicating that parking without a permit displayed is prohibited. Under current law, parking lot owners have to give authorization every time a nonconsensual towing company seeks to tow a car.