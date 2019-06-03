Anne Arundel County Council nominates first openly transgender woman to library board

The Anne Arundel County Council made history Monday with its unanimous vote to nominate Deirdre Hendrick to the county library board of trustees. Hendrick could become the first openly transgender member of the board.

The Cape St. Claire resident still has to be approved by the Anne Arundel County Public Library Board of Trustees. That decision is expected to take place June 20.

If appointed, Hendrick would serve a three-year term.

“It is an honor to be nominated and I appreciate the commitment to diversity this shows,” Hendrick said. “I’m really excited about being part of the library board. I believe in libraries, they are a center for lifelong learning and one of the best investments a community can make.”

Monday’s meeting was relatively short with just four items on the agenda, including Hendrick’s nomination. The council also accepted the introduction of two new housing bills championed by County Executive Steuart Pittman, council chair Andrew Pruski, D-Gambrills, and councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup.

Hendrick’s nomination comes after the library board stalled approval of 16 different queer-themed programs. The board had the power to review those programs because of a policy change regarding “possibly controversial” events after the Drag Queen Storytime program at the Glen Burnie Regional Library in 2018.

Those programs do not have official approval but library managers have been told they can plan the events.

Hendrick, 49, has made her position clear on the library's controversial handling of LGBTQ-themed programs. She spoke in favor of the programs at two meetings where the board took public comment.

An Army Reserves lawyer at Fort Meade, she recently helped other transgender service members preserve their military careers before the transgender ban took effect on April 12.

On June 15, she will be the subject of the Broadneck Library's program "Lunch and Learn: What does it mean to be transgender?"

Pittman nominated Hendrick, but said he didn’t know she was transgender when he made the decision. Pittman found out later upon seeing a letter of support from Annapolis Pride, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

He said the library board controversy didn’t influence this decision, it was the candidate’s qualifications.

“Now that I know that (she is transgender), it is probably a good thing,” Pittman said. “This gives people an opportunity to become more familiar with that kind of diversity in our community.”

Housing legislation

Two new housing bills were introduced at Monday’s meeting.

Bill 54-19 would give workforce housing a 50 percent discount on capital connection charges and expands the types of zones allowing that housing.

Workforce housing is considered as such when it meets specific recommendations by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For home ownership it requires 40% of the units be occupied by a household with an income not exceeding 100% of the median income. Rental properties must have at least 60% of units occupied by households with incomes not exceeding 60% of the median household income, according to a fiscal report on the bill.

Pruski is the lead council sponsor on the bill.

Bill 55-19 would create a fair housing title in the County Code. It would prohibit housing discrimination based on age, ancestry, citizenship, color, creed, disability, familial status, gender identity or source of income. Pittman said this bill is in response to a September letter from American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland detailing concerns the county couldn’t meet federal regulations.

Lacey is the lead council sponsor for the bill.

Reporter Selene San Felice contributed to this story.