June apartment building blaze was ‘biggest’ in Annapolis since yacht club fire, officials say

Annapolis fire and emergency management officials on Thursday briefed the City Council about their response to a June apartment fire, which one official described as the biggest blaze since the Annapolis Yacht Club burned down five years ago.
The fire in the 1000 block of Spa Road forced the evacuation about 30 occupants and at least 10 pets, injured one firefighter and caused approximately $1.3 million in damage, Fire Chief Douglas Remaley told the council. No residents or bystanders were hurt.
Firefighters arrived at the 12-apartment building around 4 p.m. June 25 — within two minutes of being called — but the fire had already grown, Remaley said. Within minutes, flames burst through the roof.
As incident commander, Deputy Chief Caroll Spriggs had to decide whether to send crews inside. He said it’s usually a difficult decision but not so much when he suspected many people were inside teleworking on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Firefighters streamed in and Spriggs felt uneasy “watching this amount of fire over their heads.”
But Spriggs quickly had to pull crews out as the flames grew, Remaley said. As firefighters were evacuating, they found one resident in a wheelchair and carried the person to safety.
The building, built in the early 80s, didn’t have sprinklers and wasn’t required to, Remaley said. Sprinklers can help slow the spread of a fire or contain it in an area. Remaley said the building would have to feature sprinklers in the hallways and individual apartments if it were built today.
“This was the biggest fire since the Annapolis Yacht Club in Annapolis that I’m aware of,” said Kevin Simmons, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
The Annapolis Yacht Club burned down in 2015 when an artificial Christmas tree ignited and caused about $9 million in damage. The club temporarily moved as the waterfront structure was rebuilt.
Simmons said his team coordinated the response in late June. Police were dispatched to control traffic and crowds. Occupants sheltered under a carports as city buses descended upon the area to carry residents and their pets to the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, where Parks and Recreation employees had blankets and water and snacks waiting.
But the severe summer storm had downed a tree in the area, which blocked access to Spa Road. Simmons said public works crews “cut up the tree and took it away, pronto.”
“Everybody came as they were needed. They were a well-oiled machine,” said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, whose ward encompasses the building. She went to the scene.
Back at the apartment building, firefighters doused down the flames with water and went back inside, Remaley said. But flames had burned through some of the structure and the roof assembly came down on two crews “with fire on top of that.”
He said the Anne Arundel County firefighter injured in the blaze is believed to have returned to work.
“We were very fortunate that we only had one minor injury,” Spriggs said.
Some 93 firefighters from four departments helped put out the blaze, which required them to evacuate again. The city’s fire resources were stretched thin, so crews from Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties descended on Annapolis to respond if other emergencies cropped up during the firefight.
At Pip Moyer, Simmons said emergency responders tended to immediate needs: pet and baby supplies, medications, face coverings face coverings and even shoes — one person had escaped barefoot. They
Sgt. Nicole Vaden and Officer Joe Hudson, of the police department, shopped for some residents. From outside his office on Taylor Avenue, Simmons said he and his staffers could see a plume of smoke. They knew the residents would need places to stay.
Simmons said his people turned to a familiar friend of the city. The Hilton Garden Inn on West Street, which sets aside rooms for public works employees in case of hurricanes and snowstorms, agreed to take the residents, he said.
Twenty people accompanied by five pets needed the city’s help in finding shelter, Simmons said. Meanwhile, the Red Cross helped with long term needs and is still serving at least one former occupant of the apartment building.
Building inspectors deemed the building was not safe to be inhabited, according to the fire department.
After putting out the blaze, firefighters had to embark upon a unique rescue mission, Spriggs explained. A resident needed medication from their purse, which was in an apartment on the third floor, parts of which were scorched. Officials assembled a squad and went after a purse. But they weren’t sure which purse the resident needed.
Spriggs said firefighters brought every purse they could find in the apartment to Pip Moyer.