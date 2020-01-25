World Artists Experiences has canceled its planned Chinese New Year event in Annapolis Tuesday out of “extreme caution” over the spread of the coronavirus.
David C. Mitchell, publicity and marketing team chair for the Anne Arundel-based nonprofit arts group, wrote in an email Saturday that there was no immediate threat.
“We coordinated with the Embassy of China as many other Chinese events are being canceled. We also sought advice from a number of government health organizations before making the decision to cancel,” he wrote.
The celebration, which was to include interactive demonstrations and performances by Chinese artists, is a free, annual festival held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. It is presented by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio and Television, and the Renmin University High School Arts Program.
“We are disappointed,” Mitchell wrote in his email. “The Chinese New Year Celebration has been a favorite Annapolis event in the past — with many children attending and being exposed to Chinese crafts and culture.”
The vast majority of the 1,200 infections and all 42 deaths reported so far have been in mainland China, but fresh cases are popping up. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday and Japan noted its third, the Associated Press reported. France confirmed three cases Friday, the first in Europe, and the U.S. identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China.
The new virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.
The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started and its 11 million residents are already on lockdown, banned most vehicles including private cars in downtown areas starting Sunday, state media reported. Only authorized vehicles to carry supplies and for other needs would be permitted after that, the reports said.
A similar performance set this weekend at the Howard County Chinese School also was canceled out of caution. The Chinese Lunar New Year begins today, marking the Year of the Rate. It is followed by a week-long Spring Festival.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control sent out a statement this week warning that additional cases are likely to pop up in the country in the next several weeks.
Tuesday, the Anne Arundel County Health Department posted information about CDC efforts on its Physician Information website. It said screening is taking place at San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago airports.