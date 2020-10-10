Doctors urge patients to get checked for breast cancer after coronavirus delays annual exams

Rhonda Higgs was three months into chemotherapy when her son got sick in March. Soon, the 44-year-old mother of two spiked a fever. Then her breathing labored. Walking just ten steps became a battle.
Higgs received one of the few available COVID-19 tests this spring that confirmed a positive coronavirus case. Cancer patients are at a higher risk of getting sick with the highly contagious virus since treatments like chemotherapy dampen the immune system — the body’s ability to fight off an invading virus.
“I was terrified,” said Higgs, who is in remission from Stage 2 breast cancer. She had to pause her chemotherapy regimen at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center’s Aiello Breast Center until two COVID-19 tests returned as negative.
October is annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a recognition typically showcased with fundraiser walks and low-cost mammograms. Raising awareness for cancer that one in eight U.S. women develop in their lifetime is more important than ever, oncologists say, since cancer is going undetected as women defer appointments in fear of the coronavirus.
“A lot of people brushed aside getting their yearly screening mammograms done,” said Dr. Adam Riker, chair of oncology at Anne Arundel Medical Center. “What we’re seeing now is that, since a lot of patients didn’t come in and get screened, they’re coming in with more advanced cancers.”
A mammogram is an X-ray of breast tissue that detects cancer cells. Men and women can develop breast cancer, but medical professionals recommend women over 40 receive annual mammogram screenings.
Oncology staff is using extra safety precautions to protect high-risk cancer patients from catching the virus. Despite the widespread postponement of routine screenings, elective surgeries and outpatient procedures this spring, cancer treatment and surgeries didn’t stop during the height of the pandemic.
Radiology and chemotherapy sessions continued for patients with aggressive cancer, while some patients with less severe cancer stages switched to hormonal pills until non-emergency surgeries resumed. Supplemental telemedicine appointments became popular to limit the need to physically visit a doctor’s office — and the chance of contracting the virus.
The pandemic did disrupt treatment for some patients. A U.S. survey published by the journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment found 44% of breast cancer survivors reported a delay in care this spring.
Treatments are also paused for patients like Higgs, who become sick with respiratory disease in addition to battling sickening side effects of chemotherapy.
Already tired and nauseous, Higgs lost her sense of smell and taste and struggled to catch her breath. Her husband and two sons experienced milder symptoms.
“Everything hit all at once,” Higgs, of Glen Burnie, said. “You get thrown into a whirlwind of things constantly going on and then trying to balance that with your own health and taking care of your family … and you’re still a mom.”
Whether to go to the emergency room was a frequent discussion until Higgs found relief in an oxygen CPAP machine.
It took three weeks before Higgs felt well enough to resume chemotherapy. Even then, pandemic restrictions kept her husband from sitting in appointments with her. BWMC has since updated its visitor policy.
Higgs celebrated the end of chemotherapy this summer. After having a double mastectomy to prevent genetic cancer from returning, her reconstructive surgery was bumped to April 2021 due to a backlog caused by the pandemic.
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was founded in 1985 when cancer was only “spoken of in whispers,” said Sean Tuffnell, communication director at Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit breast cancer foundation.
“After more than three decades of work, early detection and more effective treatments have saved a lot of lives,” Tuffnell said. “However, because of the pandemic, we are deeply concerned that we’re going to lose some of that momentum.”
Breast cancer diagnoses are delivered in stages accounting for the size and spread of cancer ranging from Stage 0, a 99% five-year survival rate, to metastatic Stage 4, a 22% five-year survival rate, according to the American Cancer Society.
Around 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those newly diagnosed, 42,000 women will die each year.
Detecting breast cancer early increases treatment options and improves survival rates. That makes awareness and education around the disease paramount, said Dr. Harvinder Singh, director of oncology at BMWC.
Paula Cooper decided to line up her yearly health checkups this summer before ringing in the milestone of turning 50.
After receiving a mammogram in June, her doctor informed her there was a lump in her left breast. Two days before her birthday, Cooper had surgery to remove the tumor.
“When I say no symptoms, there was nothing at all,” Cooper said. “If I did not do a mammogram, I’d probably still be going, and it would still be growing.”
Cooper, who has Stage 2 breast cancer and an affected lymph node, begins five months of chemotherapy at AAMC’s Fortney Breast Center next week. Due to pandemic visitor restrictions, she FaceTime calls her sister, a breast cancer survivor, during doctor’s appointments.
In previous years, both AAMC and BWMC have offered low-cost mammograms and held community events, such as speeches by cancer survivors, for awareness month.
As the pandemic continues to rage across the country, thousands of Anne Arundel County residents have lost their jobs — and subsequently their health insurance — during a national public health emergency.
“This is a big issue not to be taken lightly,” Riker said. “We don’t want it to ever be a choice between them coming in and getting a screening mammogram and their inability to pay.”
The county health department provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings for under-insured and uninsured residents. The program served nearly 200 residents from July to September in 2019. After shutting down for four months for the pandemic, the program saw a 70% increase in residents requesting free breast cancer screening services from July to September in 2020, said Chris Bloom, a health department program manager.
Local hospitals, charities and cancer associations also offer support for women seeking cancer care, including:
Anne Arundel County free breast and cervical cancer screening
Baltimore Washington Medical Center nurse navigator
- Call 310-553-8352 for an appointment with a nurse navigator
- Call 410-553-8200 for an appointment with a social worker
Anne Arundel Medical Center cancer financial navigators
- Call at a cancer financial navigator at 443-481-5638
- Call the financial counseling office at 443-481-5800
The Red Devils
- The Red Devils is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that supports breast cancer patients and their families with transportation, family support and medical services. Call 877-643-0202
Susan G. Komen
- Susan G. Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program provides modest financial assistance for patients so they can afford things like copay, transportation, or childcare so they can attend appointments
- Call the Komen Breast Care Helpline at 1-877 GO KOMEN (1-877-465-6636) or email helpline@komen.org