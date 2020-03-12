The show must go on: Annapolis Boat Shows, Maryland Day, Annapolis Film Festival, Navy sports continue as scheduled

The Annapolis Boat Shows will move forward with hosting both the Bay Bridge Boat Show and Annapolis Spring Boat Show as planned, the organization announced Thursday.
The Bay Bridge Boat Show, scheduled for April 17 to 19, and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, scheduled for April 24 to 26, will continue as planned. The organization said it will take precautions like issuing hand stamps rather than wristbands and install handwashing stations around the show.
“We understand the distress regarding large events during this time and we’re dedicated to alleviating any concerns about our shows,” Annapolis Boat Shows said in a statement.
Eastport Democratic Club Green Beer Races
Green Beer Races are still on for this Saturday, according to the Eastport Democratic Club.
Eastport Democratic Club is hosting its annual Green Beer Races from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at their location on State Street. Adults race while holding trays of green beer and children race while holding trays of green Kool-aid to kick off spring and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The event also features keg games, food trucks, a Best Dressed Dog contest, face painting and live music by Irish rockers Dublin 5.
Maryland Day
Anne Arundel County’s Maryland Day will proceed as scheduled, said Erik Evans, president of Annapolis Downtown Partnership.
The weekend-long celebration from March 20 to 22 includes outside or small-scale events such as free entry to state parks, walking tours, museums and other venues. There will be hand washing stations and a cleaning plan in place for items that are touched frequently by guests or staff, organizers said.
Maryland Day event ArtFest is postponed, however. The event hosted at Maryland Hall typically draws over 1,000 participants to the hands-on event. Originally scheduled for March 22, the event is now scheduled for June 6. As part of Maryland Day’s flag raising ceremony, the children’s choir planned to sing during the ceremony will no longer attend due to school event cancellations.
Annapolis Film Festival
The eighth annual Annapolis Film Festival is still on for March 26 through 29.
The festival showcases more than 70 films annually with a mission of bringing the community together through a shared film experience. Film festival staff and its board of directors said they are monitoring developments and, with caution, “confidently moving forward,” organizers said in a statement.
Navy sports
Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk repeatedly used the terms “reasonable precautions” and “mitigating factors” when discussing the institution’s response to the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis.