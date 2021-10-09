Aldermen, environmental advocates block entrance to construction site in Annapolis

Work vehicles heading into the construction site of the Parkside Preserve development in Annapolis were delayed Saturday morning by a group of protestors, including city aldermen, who said they are worried about pollution and the city’s failure to enforce laws that protect the environment.
Alderman Rob Savidge sent photos and a list of alleged grading violations to city officials last week, which he said should result in fines or a stop work order. The City of Annapolis said that as of Oct. 7, builder Reliable Contracting Company is in compliance with all city requirements for sediment and erosion control at the site, after having fixed some issues inspectors found Oct. 5.
“The site is in compliance,” Project Executive John Dixon said Saturday morning.
Frustrated by the city’s lack of punitive action in response to the alleged violations, Savidge joined members of the Annapolis Stand Up! Coalition Saturday morning to block the entrance to Annapolis Neck Road off Forest Drive, only allowing residents and their vehicles through.
Mary Mulvihll, who lives near the project and is a member of the Friends of Quiet Waters Park, said the Stand Up! coalition formed because of inaction by the city. The project has been fined twice before for multiple grading violations: $2,500 in December 2020 and $2,000 in August. That the city did not issue a fine or stop work order when issues were found this week gives her little faith in their ability to enforce the city code.
“Now’s the time to stand up because there’s no sign the city is going to really stop this pollution into the park,” she said. “A lot of it is irreversible at this point.”
A work truck was delayed from entering the site for about 20 minutes Saturday morning when demonstrators refused to move out of the way. Annapolis Police came to the scene and told demonstrators that they could not block the road and prevent the movement of traffic. Demonstrators left the entrance, allowing the truck to pass, but walked slowly along the road toward the construction site, further delaying the truck. The truck dumped a load of gravel and left the property a few minutes later.
Following Savidge’s report, the city sent inspectors on Tuesday who found issues at the site, according to a media release from Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office. The city asked Reliable Contracting Company to fix those issues by Friday, Public Information Officer Mitchelle Stephenson said in the media release. The company had completed the work by Wednesday, two days before the deadline. The site is in compliance with the city’s building requirements, she said.
Dixon said Saturday that the site is in compliance and builders are planning sediment and erosion control measures that will exceed legal standards. He said they are investigating the use of a substance called a flocculant, which helps to bind together suspended particles so they might sink to the bottom.
In an email to Mulvihill, Deputy City Manager Jackie Guild said one of the issues observed, the turbid, discolored water near the site, is caused by fine particulates that don’t settle and remain suspended in the water column. A flocculant could be the solution she said, though its use comes with additional steps and requirements from MDE.
“We’re continuing to make progress on the project and are looking forward to getting it completed and providing housing for the residents and future residents of the City of Annapolis,” he said.
The coalition is also alleging that the city improperly extended the project’s grading permit, which was issued in 2019 and set to expire this week after two years. Reliable requested an extension, which was approved by Planning and Zoning Director Sally Nash through Oct. 8, 2022.
Savidge said there is no extension allowed for permits, only renewals, a process which would require additional review by the Anne Arundel County Soil District.
“In this case, I think we have sufficient cause to not renew it. We’ve had continual violations on this site,” he said.
Savidge said the coalition wants the contractor to hire a third party to conduct erosion and sediment control inspections.
In addition to Savidge, Alderman Ross Arnett, former candidate Toni Strong-Pratt and County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien were at the demonstration.
“The council can pass the best laws in the world,” Arnett said. “If they’re not enforced they don’t mean anything.”
Strong-Pratt said it is important to work together to address environmental issues, whether it be sediment pollution or mold and lead pollution inside homes.
“Environment is environment and we need to protect it at any cost, and we need to make sure that our leaders who set the rules abide by them, and not just when it benefits them,” she said.