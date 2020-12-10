xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

50-year-old man found dead after incident involving a backhoe in Pasadena, Anne Arundel fire department officials say

Donovan Conaway
By
Capital Gazette
Dec 10, 2020 4:00 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said a man died after an incident involving a backhoe in Pasadena Thursday morning.

They responded to a call for an unresponsive person around 8:10 a.m., in the 600 block of 208th Street in Greenhaven. The fire department found a man estimated to be in his 50s injured in an incident involving a backhoe, fire department spokesman Russ Davies said. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him at the scene and when unsuccessful, he was declared deceased.

Advertisement

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health was notified for investigation.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement