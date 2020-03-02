Judiciary proposes changes for Maryland electronic court records, eliminating ‘confidential’ button

A Maryland Judiciary panel wants to change the rules on filing court documents in secret, with its chairman saying practices that came to light during the Capital Gazette murder trial were “plain unlawful.”
Up for a vote by the state’s top court in April, the proposed new rules target a feature of Maryland Electronic Courts, known as MDEC, that allows attorneys to indiscriminately shield documents from the public with a few clicks of the mouse. The Court of Appeals’ Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure suggested in a Feb. 21 report eliminating the so-called “confidential” button and replacing it with a detailed form.
Retired Court of Appeals Judge Alan Wilner, who chairs the committee, said “there isn’t really anything new” about the proposed rules but that they are a streamlined version of the existing rules. “Anybody filing under MDEC will see it and be guided by it so that what happened should never happen again.”
The Capital reported in January that prosecutors and defense attorneys involved in the trial of the man who gunned down five Capital Gazette employees made frequent use of the feature. The Anne Arundel County judge presiding over the case sought in a hearing to absolve the lawyers. Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken said she thought they were trying to ensure a fair trial. Wilner, however, condemned the abuse of the button.
“That was plain unlawful,” he said in an interview. “It was wrong.”
A spokeswoman for the Office of the Public Defender declined to comment or respond to Wilner’s remarks. State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess also declined, citing the ongoing court case.
When filing a document in the electronic system, attorneys are prompted to open a drop-down box and select a document’s “security level." The options are “public” or “confidential.” If they click the confidential button, lawyers and court officials involved in a case can see the document, but it is automatically shielded from public view on courthouse computers. This shifted the balance about what should be kept secret from judges to lawyers.
The button has caused confusion among the ranks of attorneys. The committee acknowledged that in its report by saying the need for changes in the practice, which it said "serves to diminish, if not destroy,” transparency outlined by Maryland Rules and federal law, “extend well beyond what occurred in the (Capital Gazette) case.”
“The problem is the confidential button, if you press that then the clerk doesn’t really know other than the whole document gets shielded,” Wilner said. “So what we did was to put in a single rule, lay this out, what are these different types of situations. And to clarify what you must do if you want one of these things done.”
The proposals would require lawyers to fill out a form instead of clicking “confidential.” The form breaks down the three types of reasons for having documents completely or partially shielded. Under each category, a lawyer must click a box next to the rule or law that requires this document to be kept secret.
Juvenile and guardianship cases, among other sensitive proceedings, happen away from the public eye and the rules say their documents should be, too.
Beyond such cases, rules and statutes provide other types of documents are to be completely shielded from the public, like tax returns and medical reports. Rules also say bits of information, like social security numbers and financial account identifiers, within otherwise publicly available documents should be protected.
For the latter, the new rules say — just as the existing ones do — that attorneys must file two copies of documents with this type of information: a redacted version for the public and an unredacted version, which lawyers and judges involved in the case can see.
However, there’s a fourth type of information that lawyers sometimes want kept secret. These are documents that are public by rule but that lawyers may want to keep under seal for some other reason. Wilner said in the Capital Gazette case these documents were being labeled “confidential” and being shielded altogether.
Reports about the confidential button prompted Sen. Jill Carter, of Baltimore, to introduce legislation that would’ve seen judges decide what’s kept secret and what’s not. She said her bill was in part intended to incite swift action on the part of the judiciary. The hearing for Senate Bill 712 was canceled Friday, not long after the report from Wilner’s committee was posted online for a 30-day public comment period.
Carter did not respond to requests for comment.
After the 30-day period for written public comments, the appeals court will hold a public hearing where Wilner’s committee will explain the need for changes and others can object or request additions.
The new rules say when attorneys want a public document kept secret they must check a box on the form saying they want it sealed and attach to their submission a motion to seal it and a proposed sealing order. The clerks will temporarily seal it pending a judge’s ruling, which must happen within five days.
“Only a judge can seal a document,” Wilner said.
As is the case with existing rules, the proposed rules rely on the clerks and opposing attorneys to police whether lawyers are filing documents appropriately.
But attorneys have said they have a vested interest in keeping information private. They say too much information in the public can prejudice a jury pool and jeopardize a fair trial.
Clerks already have the authority to go against a lawyer’s designation of a file being “confidential," but that hasn’t happened in the Capital Gazette case. Scott Poyer, Clerk of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, said in January that’s beyond the scope of the responsibilities of his staff, who are bogged down processing the paperwork — a deluge of some 75,000 documents every year.
“They can’t be expected to go through all those and read them,” Wilner said.
But Wilner said the new procedures would make clerks jobs easier in this regard. For example, if the filer checks the box indicating the document is a tax return and it’s not a tax return, Wilner said it should be easy for the clerks to see and reject the filing.
“I can’t tell you that something can’t slip by,” Wilner said. “But it’s going to be a lot less likely with this new procedure.”