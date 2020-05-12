Employee sues Collins Aerospace for discrimination, retaliation at Annapolis facility

A Collins Aerospace engineer at the company’s Annapolis facility has sued the global defense and space technology corporation for discrimination and retaliation after being demoted.
Anna Tran, who’s been employed by the company for 23 years and worked her way up from software developer to senior engineering manager, claims in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted for being a woman and having a disability and was retaliated against upon inquiring more about her reduction in rank. Filed last week in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages.
“It’s shocking to see facts like this in the MeToo era," said Joyce Smithey, Tran’s attorney. "We hope this action helps our client get back to doing what she loves at the level of responsibility where she has excelled for years.”
Lawyers representing Collins Aerospace did not respond to requests for comment. Court papers show they have asked for time to investigate Tran’s allegations. Judge Catherine Blake quickly approved the request.
Tran had been leading a team of engineers for years, with glowing performance reviews, until she Julie Davids became her supervisor in September 2018, according to the lawsuit. Within three months of Davids joining on, she demoted Tran to a non-supervisory and non-managerial role.
“She’s been a stellar employee," Smithey said.
Davids is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. She could not be reached for comment.
In her lawsuit, Tran claims that Davids dismissed her experienced input in favor of male engineering managers. She replaced Tran with a less-experienced man, who has since stepped down because he found the position “too difficult” despite being granted resources and personnel Davids had denied Tran.
The complaint claims that when he stepped down, Davids let the male engineer keep his “manager” title, a courtesy she did not afford Tran upon her demotion. That decision had financial implications for Tran, as her yearly merit increase are tied to her base salary, which was reduced.
A number of engineers resigned after Tran was demoted, as they were concerned her replacement had “no relevant knowledge or experience” at a critical time in a high-profile project related to an aircraft interface software program, Tran claimed in her lawsuit.
Approached by Tran on multiple occasions about the demotion, Davids said Tran’s team missed deadlines but seemed to struggle to identify specifics, according to the lawsuit. Tran maintains the team never missed a deadline or milestone under her supervision and that Davids made various false representations about her work.
Davids apparently met with Tran only twice before demoting her. The second time they met, Tran disclosed that she suffered hypothyroidism and chronic neck and back pain. Davids responded by suggesting Tran explore other positions, suggesting Tran was not cut out for management, the complaint alleges.
After the demotion, the complaint alleges that Davids slashed Tran’s annual merit increase in half from an annual 3% bump to 1.5%. Tran maintains she’d never received less than a 3% increase in the past and that her yearly bump was less than all the male managers.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Tran’s lawyers argued Collins violated rights provided to her under a number of federal laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. They are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for Tran’s, for the company to cover her legal fees and for it to cease such discriminatory practices.